Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff Search and Rescue assists in locating missing snowmobiler
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and the Fremont County Search and Rescue found a missing snowmobile rider eight miles southwest of West Yellowstone Saturday afternoon. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue received a call from the Fremont County Search and Rescue to help assist in...
Revised Belgrade parking ordinance to begin January 4
The penalty will change to a civil penalty of $20 per infraction, plus administrative fees for delinquent payments.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
NBCMontana
Bozeman airport heads into peak holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Christmas travel is picking up for the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Airport officials say they’re expecting around 4,000 arriving and departing passengers per day over the next several weeks. Even though southwest Montana has seen an influx of snow this month, it has not affected...
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
NBCMontana
Ski, snowboard crashes triggering iPhones to call 911
Bozeman, Mont — Ski and snowboard crashes are triggering iPhones to call 911. The nonemergency calls are adding to an already busy month for Gallatin County's 911 Center. After all, it's been an historic start to the winter season in Bozeman, with roughly 62 inches of snowfall since July.
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
NBCMontana
Bozeman wrestler commits to South Dakota St.
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After winning three state championships on the mat, Bozeman High wrestler Avery Allen announced he’ll be joining South Dakota State next season. The Jackrabbits compete in the Big 12 Conference for wrestling, and Allen is looking forward to advancing his career in Brookings, South Dakota.
KULR8
Bobcat Football Equipment Truck Driver Embraces Treacherous Weather Conditions
Bozeman native Tom Reiner was born into the trucking business considering his family owned a moving company. However, it was not until Montana State Football's national championship appearance last season that he discovered he could combine his job with his lifelong love for the Bobcats. "Kristy with InterWest Van lines...
406mtsports.com
Semifinal loss stings, but Montana State has lots to reflect fondly on — and look forward to
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Before Ty Okada walked back to the locker room for the last time, he ran over to the stands. A group of freezing but faithful Montana State fans wanted some high-fives, and Okada obliged. The 2022 season ended for Okada and the fourth-seeded Montana State football...
Viruses causing Bozeman Health to fill up with patients
The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is filling up with patients who are sick with Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.
NBCMontana
Montana State falls to South Dakota State
BOZEMAN, Mont. — END OF GAME SCORE: South Dakota State 39 Montana State 18. In a rematch of last year’s FCS Semifinals, Montana State falls to South Dakota State 18-39 in Brookings, South Dakota. The Bobcats had prided themselves on running the ball all season but faced a...
NBCMontana
MSU prepares for SDSU's run defense
BOZEMAN, Mont. — This Saturday, the strongest rushing offense in the FCS will face off against the nation’s top rushing defense. Montana State averages just over 330 yards per game on the ground, while South Dakota State allows just over 85 rush yards a game. “First of all,...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
NBCMontana
Russian journalist, Nobel Peace Prize winner to speak at MSU
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Nobel Peace Prize winner and Russian journalist will visit Montana State University to talk about freedom of speech and the Russia-Ukraine war. Dmitry Muratov is a free speech activist and will talk to the MSU community about his experiences risking his life for journalism in the face of government opposition.
What TV channel is South Dakota State vs Montana State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/17/2022)
The visiting Montana State Bobcats (12-1) face off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-1) in an FCS playoffs semifinal round college football game on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. • You can watch the...
