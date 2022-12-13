ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Should Raynham spend millions to save Kings Pond from 'mudhole' fate?

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
Since 1871, the Kings Pond Dam has been part of the Raynham landscape, originally built to power mills in town. Now, the gorgeous Kings Pond is a landmark, at the very least appreciated by those living along Lakeview Drive.

On top of the dam sits the Gardiner Street bridge, erected in 1920, as a useful shortcut connecting that back road to North Main Street.

But the bridge has been closed since March 2021 due to its being deemed unsafe for vehicular use.

Right now, both the dam and bridge are at great risk of being demolished, permanently changing the landscape of that portion of town.

