WTOV 9
'Cops and Kids Program' returns to Ohio County
Ohio County, WV — The Cops and Kids Program has returned to Ohio County this year granting close to 200 kids Christmas wishes." "The officers take every child out and they get to have a lot of fun, and pick toys,” Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said. “We will spend a minimum, $100 a child, sometimes more just depending, but they get to go out and have a lot of fun."
WTOV 9
Belmont County's Shop with a Deputy a success
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office invited county residents to shop, eat, and establish new friendships at its Shop with a Deputy event Saturday morning. The group paired with the St. Clairsville Walmart where kids and their parents started their day with breakfast at Eat‘n...
WTOV 9
Crash slows traffic on Ohio 7 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Saturday to a two-vehicle crash heading northbound on Ohio 7 near the New Alexandria/Smithfield exit. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage. Traffic was slowed to one lane. No word on injuries.
WTOV 9
OVRTA offering trial run from Wheeling to DMV in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — You spoke -- and local public transportation officials listened. As a result of a largely attended -- and very vocal -- public hearing in November, Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Services is, at least temporarily, expanding its services. A new bus route will run from Wheeling...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Native Gives Back to Her Community with Toy Drive
Steubenville, Oh. — Christmas is the season of giving, which applies to numerous people, but especially to Beyond Kids LLC and other Steubenville natives. Beyond Kids LLC is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide everyday essentials to the community. Despite the founder's relocation to another city, she is...
WTOV 9
Those involved in Bethlehem Apostolic Temple giveaway happy to help
WHEELING, W.Va. — The North Wheeling Community Dream Center was where the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple made some people's dreams come true Saturday. For 32 years, the church and other local volunteers have come together to provide warm coats, food, children's toys, and other essentials for the holiday season. Books and bikes were also part of the giveaway.
WTOV 9
Theft reported at Capri on University Boulevard in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Roughly $2,000 was taken from a local business Thursday morning. It took place at Capri on University Boulevard in Steubenville. An employee told Steubenville Police a man in a jacket and a dark, hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up came in and took a bank bag with the cash inside.
WTOV 9
Billboards posted; reward offered for information on 2021 double murder in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Strussion family is now offering a $20,000 reward in the September 2021 homicide case of Angela and Tom Strussion in Belmont County. "The homicide investigation of Angela and Tom Strussion has been a priority in our office since it happened -- still is,” said Chief Deputy James G. Zusack of Belmont County Sheriff's Office.
WTOV 9
Bethlehem Apostolic Church Christmas giveaway set for Saturday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The 32nd annual Christmas giveaway by the Bethlehem Apostolic Church returns Saturday. Kids get to feel the Christmas spirit as they pick out their toys, take home some food, and get an outfit to go with it. Last year, they helped more than 500 people. They hope to do the same again.
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office has multiple corrections officer spots available
The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill multiple full-time correctional officer spots. “We are currently down four correction officers in our office,” said Chief Deputy James G. Zusack. “Correction officers are in care, custody, and control of our inmates in Bellmont County. So, we're looking for anyone who’s interested in becoming a corrections officer to please apply, fill out and application and get it back to our office.”
WTOV 9
Wellsville craft show, Christmas festival has something for everyone
WELLSVILLE, Ohio — Moving Wellsville Forward hosted its craft show and Christmas festival on Saturday. Twenty-six vendors participated along with the Wellsville High School Choir and Ivory Ensemble. Santa and kid’s activities were also present. The purpose of the festival is to shine light on local craft businesses...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Christmas Tree farm keeps 'em coming back
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It is just over a week until Christmas, and the Davis Christmas tree farm in Barnesville that has plenty of options if you're still looking. "We been in business for 61 years and my dad and grandpap started it,” owner Vernon Davis Jr. said. “I was just 11, and that's how I kind of learned the business."
