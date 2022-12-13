Read full article on original website
Related
Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe Discuss What They Think Really Happened Between Daphne and Ethan
The finale of "The White Lotus" season two may have been dominated by the life-or-death drama of Tanya, Portia, and the malicious plot surrounding them. But a parallel storyline was equally tense and high-stakes, if a bit less bloody — that of Daphne (Meghann Fahy), Cameron (Theo James), Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and their very complicated relationships.
"Kindred" Showrunner Teases a Potential Season 2: "We Want to Make All of the Book"
After decades of Octavia E. Butler's work being under-adapted, FX finally debuted the first TV adaptation of "Kindred," based on the author's esteemed 1979 novel, on Dec. 13. The historical science fiction series, now streaming on Hulu, follows the story of Dana (Mallori Johnson), a young aspiring writer who moves to Los Angeles and suddenly finds herself mysteriously traveling back in time to a 19th-century plantation in antebellum Maryland where her late mother somehow exists.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
How Many Kids Did Whitney Houston Have? What to Know About the Singer's Life as a Mother
Whitney Houston will forever be remembered as one of the greatest singers of all time. Throughout her career, Houston made history several times over, including being the only artist to ever chart seven consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and being the first female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Not to mention, her 1992 single "I Will Always Love You," which was originally recorded by Dolly Parton, has become known as the biggest-selling single of all time by a female artist. Since Houston helped pave the way for women in music, it's no wonder so many female artists like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Hudson have paid tribute to her following her death in 2012.
Paris Hilton's New Hair Is Channeling Wednesday Addams
Is Paris Hilton in her Wednesday Addams era? On Dec. 13, the star posted a picture of herself and a friend enjoying a trip to Disneyland and if you weren't keen, you'd probably have missed her entirely thanks to her new look. For the trip (and presumably to enjoy a...
POPSUGAR
Billie Eilish Celebrates Her 21st Birthday in a Santa Micro Minidress
Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday with a star-packed bash at The Edition in West Hollywood, decked out in a holiday festive Santa costume. The pop star fit right in with the ambience in the party room, decorated with glowing Christmas trees, a red sleigh mounted for photos, shimmering disco balls, and mistletoe hung from the ceiling. The dress code was merry to fit the theme, and Eilish even blew out candles on a three-tier candy cane cake.
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star Stephen "tWitch" Boss Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40. The dancer first rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" as a contestant, quickly becoming a beloved fan favorite. In 2014, he joined "The Ellen Degeneres Show" as the show's DJ. TMZ was first to report his passing, which was an apparent suicide.
Will Smith Recalls an "Emancipation" Costar Spitting on Him While Filming: "I Was Like, Whoa"
Will Smith's role in his new period drama, "Emancipation," has already garnered award-season buzz for the 54-year-old actor (despite his Oscars controversy), but apparently he's not the only one who gave a passionate performance in the movie. During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," which dropped on Dec. 14, Smith shared that his costar, Steven Ogg, once "ad-libbed" in one of their scenes together and spit on him during filming.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Mom Mourns Her Son's Death: "Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond"
The world is shocked to hear about the news of Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death. The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum, famed DJ who starred on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and all-around talent died on Dec. 13 from suicide at the age of 40, People confirmed. TMZ was the first to break the news.
Khloé Kardashian's Wispy Bangs Give Her a Whole New Look
Khloé Kardashian is exiting 2022 with a bang. On Dec. 15, the Good American founder debuted her new haircut and fresh color on Instagram, courtesy of the reality star's longtime friend and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. While various styles of bangs are trending right now (thank you, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday...
Kylie Minogue Is All About the Revival of Y2K Beauty Trends
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz, Justin Goff, and Jim Spellman and Photo Illustration: Michelle Alfonso. If you're one of the millions of people who can't sit still upon hearing one of Kylie Minogue's infectious songs, you're most definitely not alone. Who can resist the 2000s-era bops like "Can't Get You Out of My Head," "In My Arms," and "Love at First Sight"? There's no denying that hearing them today probably invokes a wave of nostalgia — much like the hair and makeup trends from the early aughts that happen to be popping up all over again. (Brown liner and lip gloss, anyone?)
Lily Collins Looks Like a '90s Movie Star in Her Pamela Anderson Updo
Netflix's "Emily in Paris" returns to our screens on Dec. 21, and Lily Collins, who stars as Emily on the show, is already serving up some head-turning fashion and beauty moments. Dressed in a long-sleeved Valentino minidress and sparkly platform Mary Jane shoes, Collins arrived at the special screening of season three in New York City on Dec. 15 looking like a '90s movie star. From her soft, smoky eyeshadow and black eyeliner to her Pamela Anderson-inspired messy bun, not a single detail was missed.
"Avatar: The Way of Water” Isn’t Perfect. It’s Still the Best Mainstream Climate Change Story We Have.
It's been more than a decade since the first Avatar movie premiered and became the highest-grossing film of all time. Back in 2009, at the time of its release, I had just gotten my first Facebook account and flip phone. Since then, the world has gone through many sea changes — from three different US presidents to an unprecedented global pandemic.
H.E.R.'s Love Life Is Just as Mysterious as Her Musical Persona
H.E.R. may not be hiding behind her signature sunglasses anymore, but she's still just as private with her personal life. The Emmy-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winning multihyphenate is a whiz when it comes to writing love songs, but she's not so forthcoming in discussing her own dating life. H.E.R., real name...
Meghan Markle Reads Her Beautiful Wedding Speech in the Final Moments of Netflix Docuseries
The highly anticipated final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," hit the streamer on Dec. 15. Much of the episodes focus on some of the couple's most trying times over the course of their relationship, laying out their claims the Palace briefed against them to bolster other members of the royal family's reputations, how they were cut off from the family after stepping down as senior royals, and how their legal battle with The Mail led to Meghan Markle's pregnancy loss. Still, there were also moments of joy documented, like their newfound friendships with Tyler Perry (who's Lilibet's godfather) and Beyoncé, and their happy life in California.
Tobey Maguire Hits the Red Carpet With 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby For the First Time
Tobey Maguire turned his latest movie premiere into a father-daughter date night. The Spider-Man star brought his eldest child, Ruby Sweetheart, to the "Babylon" screening in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, marking their first red carpet appearance together. Maguire, who portrays a character named James McKay in the Paramount Pictures drama, looked classy in a black suit, while 16-year-old Ruby subtly coordinated in a black velvet dress, red fur-lined jacket, and black boots.
Hailey Bieber Debuts "Candy Cane" Glazed-Doughnut Nails
Hailey Bieber gave her iconic glazed-doughnut nails a holiday spin. The entrepreneur attended a Christmas party for her beauty brand, Rhode, wearing a classic manicure that she aptly dubbed her "candy-cane glazed nails." The look was created by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt. Bieber's nails were filed into a short oval...
Pink Is "Blown Away" by Her Daughter Willow's Angelic Olivia Rodrigo Cover
Willow Sage Hart is a songstress in the making. On Dec. 13, Pink shared a video of her 11-year-old daughter performing a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "The Rose Song" from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" at her first school recital. "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it," the mom of two captioned the video of Hart standing on stage between a keyboard and an illuminated Christmas tree.
Meghan Markle Reads an Uplifting Text From Beyoncé in a Sweet "Harry & Meghan" Moment
It seems the whole world stopped to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah interview when it aired last year, including one Beyoncé Knowles. In the second part of their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Sussexes are shown reacting to a thoughtful text from the music icon. In her message, Beyoncé applauds Meghan's courage in the interview, which was preceded by the couple's royal exit in 2020.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0