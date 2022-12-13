Newsletter: What should Texas Santa bring you? Hint: History

Dear Texas history buffs,

We try to encourage a smile or two during the holidays.

That's why we stay away from heavy subjects in this week's Think, Texas column.

This year, it's just Santas. Texas Santas.

A Santa on a plane. A Santa on a sleigh drawn by a jeep. Santa bringing season joy to kids.

A horseback Santa and a Santa in the snow at the Alamo.

Also a Pancho Claus — alternately Pancho Clos — a cultural gift of the Chicano movement of the 1960s and '70s.

You get the picture: Just a pleasant way to say happy holidays!

The column

Christmas week, if you are reading this column, put down the newspaper. Or close the laptop.

Spend time instead with your family, friends or whoever shares the week with you.

Then, for a quick smile, come back later to peruse these photographic proofs that Mr. Claus has made past visits to our state.

It has become a holiday tradition for the Think, Texas column to glide through digital archives, such as the inestimable Portal to Texas History at the University of North Texas, to bring you seasonal images from our state.

Enjoy these holiday scenes, peppered with historical background and tongue-in-check commentary.

The theme of this week's hometown histories is winter holidays.

Toonerville Trolley opens for business

On this day in 1910, the "Toonerville Trolley" streetcar line began operating between Houston and the suburban community of Bellaire.

Railroad executive William Wright Baldwin, acting as president of the South End Land Company, founded Bellaire and Westmoreland Farms after purchasing the 9,449-acre Rice Ranch in 1908. The development was six miles from Houston on the eastern edge of the ranch named for its former owner, William Marsh Rice.

By 1910 Baldwin had invested over $150,000 in capital improvements to turn the treeless prairie into an attractive location for residences and small truck farms. From the site to Main Street in Houston he constructed Bellaire Boulevard.

He also incorporated the Westmoreland Railroad Company to build an electric streetcar line down the center of the boulevard. The Toonerville Trolley operated from 1910 until bus service replaced it on Sept. 26, 1927. The line was typical of the many electric streetcar lines that played an important role in the urban growth of Texas.

The town of Bellaire was eventually surrounded by Houston, but it remained a separate community with an estimated population of 18,584 in 2016.

I recommend: "Saving San Antonio: The Preservation of a Heritage" by Lewis F. Fisher

San Antonio is the only large city in Texas to preserve so much of its historic building fabric. This book by Texas historian Lewis Fisher shows how it wasn't an easy process, and that much of its previous history has been mythologized. I love that kind of book.

