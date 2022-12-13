ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem grad Anthony Gould named All-American for Oregon State

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 5 days ago
Oregon State receiver and returner Anthony Gould has received multiple national honors for his prowess on the field this year.

Gould, a West Salem High School graduate, was honored Tuesday by Sporting News as a first-team all-American at returner.

Gould also was a first-team all-American returner by 247Sports.com and Pro Football Focus.

Gould was a first-team all-Pac-12 returner by the coaches and Pro Football Focus.

Gould has 260 punt return yards, 22 kick return yards and two punt return touchdowns this season.

Gould also has caught 27 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns.

Gould has played in 10 games this season. He missed the last two games because of an injury.

Gould’s status for the Las Vegas Bowl is unknown.

The Beavers face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

