Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. At a final meeting scheduled for Monday, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are poised to recommend that the Justice Department consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Such a recommendation could also target associates who helped Trump launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. A Democratic panel member, California congressman Adam Schiff, tells CNN he thinks the Republican former president should be prosecuted like any other American who breaks the law.

