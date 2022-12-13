LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Broward County said they were looking for two women who were suspected of stealing from a man while he slept. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday news release deputies were called to a home at South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea about a reported theft around 5 p.m. Monday.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO