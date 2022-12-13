ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Louisiana State Police investigating in-custody death in St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE – Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Detectives have been actively investigating this incident. Detectives have determined through evidence that 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was engaged in a struggle with a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.
