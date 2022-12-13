Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Police Department conducting homicide investigation after structure fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
WDBJ7.com
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Friday evening after being alerted at around 7:30 p.m. to a man who arrived via a personal vehicle after being shot. Officers concluded the shooting took place in the 2700 block of Melrose Ave. NW outside of a...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
wfxrtv.com
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department works to reduce violent crime, arrests 39 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is working to reduce violent crime in the community with its newly announced crisis response team and partnerships. On Dec. 8, the LPD said they implemented an officer-led Violent Crime Response Team, also known as VCRT. Since VCRT was implemented, it has...
wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County makes narcotics arrests
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
wakg.com
Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting
An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
wfxrtv.com
LPD implements Violent Crime Response Team
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) announced that on Dec. 8 they implemented a Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT). They say since then the VCRT has seized six illegal firearms and arrested 19 people. Police say the VCRT is a group led by LPD officers who...
Metro News
Two-year-old injured from self-inflicted shooting
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A 2-year-old child is being treated at a Roanoke, Va. hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a house in Bluefield. Bluefield police said a loaded 40-caliber handgun had been left on the bed where the child was playing with others Thursday night. The child accidentally shot himself in the upper leg. He was taken to the hospital in Princeton and then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
pmg-va.com
Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide. Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022. Oliver was charged with the following: According to […]
WSET
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
