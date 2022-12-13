Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Police Department conducting homicide investigation after structure fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
NBC 29 News
One arrested in death of woman found after fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of a woman was found inside the home.
WDBJ7.com
Man found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they were notified by the city’s E-911 Center shortly after 7 p.m. Friday about a report of a person who had been shot in the 1400 block of Chapman Ave. SW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-critical...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Friday evening after being alerted at around 7:30 p.m. to a man who arrived via a personal vehicle after being shot. Officers concluded the shooting took place in the 2700 block of Melrose Ave. NW outside of a...
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
wfxrtv.com
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WSLS
18-year-old convicted in connection with February armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with a February armed robbery, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney. Authorities say on February 16, 2022, at 6:18 p.m., Lynchburg police officers received a report of an armed robbery that occurred on Bedford Avenue.
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department works to reduce violent crime, arrests 39 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is working to reduce violent crime in the community with its newly announced crisis response team and partnerships. On Dec. 8, the LPD said they implemented an officer-led Violent Crime Response Team, also known as VCRT. Since VCRT was implemented, it has...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
wfxrtv.com
LPD implements Violent Crime Response Team
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) announced that on Dec. 8 they implemented a Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT). They say since then the VCRT has seized six illegal firearms and arrested 19 people. Police say the VCRT is a group led by LPD officers who...
Metro News
Two-year-old injured from self-inflicted shooting
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A 2-year-old child is being treated at a Roanoke, Va. hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a house in Bluefield. Bluefield police said a loaded 40-caliber handgun had been left on the bed where the child was playing with others Thursday night. The child accidentally shot himself in the upper leg. He was taken to the hospital in Princeton and then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wakg.com
Update: Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe
The Danville Police Department has located a missing Gretna teen and she has safely been returned to her parents. 17-year-old Jamila Gadsen was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home on Tuesday, Dec 13. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em>...
wakg.com
Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting
An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
WDBJ7.com
Social Services warns of EBT scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:. You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
pmg-va.com
Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
