ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them located a fugitive wanted for the armed robbery of a check cashing business and several other robberies in the city. They believe is is hiding out somewhere in Bloomfield. The Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Alexander Tasay-Coquevedo after he was robbed at gunpoint of $10,563 at a check cashing business on November 25, 2022. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue at The post Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School

According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say

CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man headed to prison after trying to set wife’s apartment building on fire

A New Jersey man faces more than a decade in state prison after being convicted of trying to set his wife’s Newark apartment building on fire. Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, was captured on surveillance video pouring motor oil on the exterior wall of the woman’s bedroom before he tried to ignite a fire with a lighter, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver

CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy