FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
WRDW-TV
CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
wfxg.com
Commissioner Francine Scott hosts 'Christmas in the Community'
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Christmas came early today at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Francine Scott hosted 'Christmas in the Community'. The event started at 12 pm and ended at 2 pm. People celebrated with music, food, and each other. Commissioner Scott tells FOX54 that she wanted to ensure families get to experience the best holiday possible.
WJBF.com
Out There Somewhere: Not So Secret Santa
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Santa sale at Catholic Social Services during these tough economic times is the perfect spot for some gift getting, especially for the gang at channel 6. I have made the list and checked it twice. “Brad Means: he is in the anchor chair. This...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Winners in the Gingerbread House Competition
Such a fun time we had at the Tompkins Library last Saturday afternoon! The Edgefield Civic League sponsored a Gingerbread House Competition and the entrants were most creative and so pretty!. Winner Olivia O’Gorman had put much thought, time, tedious work, imagination and creativity into her entry – as had...
wfxg.com
James Brown Annual Toy Giveaway: giving back to the community
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - It's the season of giving at The Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway, providing a day of holiday cheer for the community. Dozens of cars lined the streets for the Godfather of Soul's annual toy giveaway. Two large trucks were filled with more toys that have been distributed in years. Volunteers tell FOX54 that it is important to give back to the community.
WRDW-TV
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported our local Toys for Tots warehouses had fewer toys than they would have liked during the holiday season. We went to a local warehouse to see how the organization is hoping to make sure everyone gets a Christmas this year. The organization is...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
WRDW-TV
Cultural center hopes Black Santa will bring representation for kids
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken’s Center for African American History, Art, and Culture will host a Black Santa this holiday season. Executive Director Juanita Campbell says when African American children see a traditional White Santa, it’s hard for those children to believe that Santa is something for them.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Perfect gift ideas for the men in your life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s something about dads and power tools. We all love them, and they make great gifts for any man with a garage. There are a few things you may not have thought about. Starting with a rechargeable flashlight. You can never have too many flashlights...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Impacts of spiritual support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals are filled with all kinds of specialists, but have you ever thought about the spiritual support they offer?. Reverend Jeff Flowers just retired as Director of Spiritual Care at Augusta University Health. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the impacts of spiritual...
WRDW-TV
Young sisters from Aiken helping feed their community
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of young sisters are gaining national recognition for growing fruits and vegetables to help feed their community. We went to find out how their partnerships with organizations like Golden Harvest and other food banks are helping change lives. For 7-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Norah...
Where to go for the best holiday light displays in the CSRA
Here's a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA.
Understanding locked in syndrome: How you can help a local family
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gwen Snead is a beloved teacher, who taught for many years at Episcopal Day School in Augusta. In July she suffered a brainstem stroke and subsequently was diagnosed with Locked-In Syndrome. We learn what happened, her long road to recovery, and how you can help. And we’re gonna learn a lot […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken opens new gateway into Hitchcock Woods
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the gate for a new entrance to Hitchcock Woods in Aiken on Sunday. For six years, a metal gate blocked the entryway off to make room for a new project to help reduce erosion. The project is the first of its...
wfxg.com
Mayor Davis hosts farewell Christmas soiree for city
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - on friday, AUGUSTA SAYS GOODBYE TO MAYOR HARDIE DAVIS Jr. FAREWELL CHRISTMAS SOIREE. FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS DAVIS SAYS HIS FOCUS HAS BEEN on MAKING THE CITY A BETTER PLACE FOR EVERYONE. NOW, HE SAYS HE’S READY TO HAND IT OFF TO THOSE WHO WILL COME BEHIND. the event WAS ABOUT SAYING THANK YOU.
WRDW-TV
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold weather theme continues tonight into Monday morning with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be mainly calm with clear skies, so expect heavy frost Monday morning. Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with mostly sunny...
WJBF.com
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver …. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. 2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. Good Morning Augusta. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday Morning Forecast. More details...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold weather theme continues into Monday morning with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be mainly calm with clear skies, so expect heavy frost Monday morning. Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with mostly sunny to...
WRDW-TV
Neighbors recount scary moments during 6-hour standoff in N. Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County murder suspect is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in North Augusta. Jordan Perkins, 20, was one of two suspects wanted in a shooting that killed one and injured more at an illegal bar in Girard, Ga. in July.
