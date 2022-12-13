Komets deal Martel to Utah for Robinson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded forward Jordan Martel to Utah in exchange for forward Neil Robinson.

Robinson, 27, played 11 games with the Grizzlies netting three goals and adding two assists. The Komets play at Cincinnati on Friday before heading home to take on Wheeling on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.

