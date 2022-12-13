ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Komets deal Martel to Utah for Robinson

By Shane Albahrani - Komets Media Relations
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded forward Jordan Martel to Utah in exchange for forward Neil Robinson.

Robinson, 27, played 11 games with the Grizzlies netting three goals and adding two assists. The Komets play at Cincinnati on Friday before heading home to take on Wheeling on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.

