Yuma, AZ

Consuelo Segundo
5d ago

WHAT is happening here? parents are killing their own children lately. Get yourself a mental evaluation if you can't control yourself. These people took the saying "I brought you into this world, I'll take you out" too seriously. Mental Hospitals are open 24/7 📌

Ana Stefani
5d ago

Very sad ! This cruel father should go to the jail and never ever get freedom

Related
12 News

3 people shot in Mesa during reported fight in street

MESA, Ariz. — Three people have been shot in Mesa following a fight involving several people. According to authorities with Mesa police, officers responded after a 911 call on Sunday in which it was reported that several people were in the street fighting near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a suspected killer after a car sale turned deadly on Friday night. Officers found the body of 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra lying on the ground near 43rd Avenue and McDowell at around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. He had been shot to death. The 27-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man injured in Phoenix shooting incident

PHOENIX — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Phoenix. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man lying on the bank of a canal with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Transgender woman left dead after shooting in stopped vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in a stopped vehicle that left a transgender woman dead and a man seriously injured in south Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to an incident in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Phoenix PD investigating teenager's death at apartment complex

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting reported Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The teenager was found by Phoenix police officers at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

