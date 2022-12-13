Carol Oswald, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 27, 2022, at the Caribou Ward Chapel, 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., December 26, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. The interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.co.

