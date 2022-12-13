Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to...
East Idaho Eats: Homestead Pizza and Bowling offering pizza, pins and lanes of fun
IDAHO FALLS – A new pizza parlor, bowling alley and arcade venue has arrived in town, just in time to warm up from the cold weather with a game of bowling and a warm slice of pizza. Homestead Pizza and Bowling owners have been hard at work for the...
Ammon Arts to host ‘Messiah’ Sing-In this Sunday
AMMON — Ammon Arts is inviting everyone in the community to come together at Thunder Ridge High School this Sunday for Ammon’s third annual “Messiah” Sing-In. The concert features an orchestra, a choir and multiple soloists from east Idaho performing Handel’s “Messiah.” The audience will be encouraged to join in the singing of several songs, including “For Unto Us a Child Is Born,” “Glory to God” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Carol McLean Oswald
Carol Oswald, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 27, 2022, at the Caribou Ward Chapel, 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., December 26, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. The interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.co.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed after being pinned between vehicles
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
Single mom with son seriously hurt in ATV accident gets a surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kim is one of the kindest people you will...
Two Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
POCATELLO — Walter High Eagle, 51, of Fort Hall, and John Roger March, 60, of Boise, were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. Eagle was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on...
Woman charged for allegedly stealing over $60,000 from local doctors office
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly stole over $60,000 from a company she previously worked for. Shasta Hansen has been charged with felony grand theft. The case was filed against her on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable...
Fire destroys majority of home in Inkom
INKOM — A rural home in Inkom was mostly destroyed by a fire Saturday. The Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were called to a house fire at about noon on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom. When firefighters arrived the residence was fully engulfed and flames had spread into the attic space.
