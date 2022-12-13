ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Slick roads lead to woman’s death in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Ammon Arts to host ‘Messiah’ Sing-In this Sunday

AMMON — Ammon Arts is inviting everyone in the community to come together at Thunder Ridge High School this Sunday for Ammon’s third annual “Messiah” Sing-In. The concert features an orchestra, a choir and multiple soloists from east Idaho performing Handel’s “Messiah.” The audience will be encouraged to join in the singing of several songs, including “For Unto Us a Child Is Born,” “Glory to God” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Carol McLean Oswald

Carol Oswald, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 27, 2022, at the Caribou Ward Chapel, 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., December 26, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. The interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.co.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers

POCATELLO — Walter High Eagle, 51, of Fort Hall, and John Roger March, 60, of Boise, were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. Eagle was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire destroys majority of home in Inkom

INKOM — A rural home in Inkom was mostly destroyed by a fire Saturday. The Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were called to a house fire at about noon on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom. When firefighters arrived the residence was fully engulfed and flames had spread into the attic space.
INKOM, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy