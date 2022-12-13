Read full article on original website
Related
‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis
Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
BBC
Cost of living crisis: I'm going on the road to save my butcher's shop
Residents in Glasgow housing estates could soon be hearing the sound of mooing cows and clucking hens outside their homes. With his business facing closure amid the cost of living crisis, butcher Gary Peline is set to take to the road in what is a modern-day rarity - a mobile butcher's shop.
Icy weather triggers cold weather payments as charity bosses warn millions ‘in peril’
People on low incomes in hundreds of postcode districts in England and Wales will receive an emergency £25 cold weather payment due to the freezing conditions.It comes as charity chiefs warned that millions of people across the UK are struggling to pay energy bills and heat their homes are now “in peril” due to the cold snap.Around three million low-income households cannot afford to heat their homes – with 710,000 of the poorest families unable to meet their warm clothing, heating and food needs, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.Emergency payments have now been triggered for those on benefits in areas where the average temperature has been recorded...
Pubs and restaurants expect rail strikes to hit third of Christmas bookings
Action ‘could cost hospitality sector £1.5bn in lost sales’ in peak season as it continues to struggle with rising costs
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
‘Critical incident’ declared by Nottingham trust due to A&E pressures
A hospital trust has declared a “critical incident” at hospitals in Nottingham due to A&E pressures.Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust said it had seen “a large number of very poorly people arriving at our Emergency Department” who are suffering from respiratory problems and need to be admitted to hospital.The trust said this was causing “very long waits for patients to be seen”, particularly in A&E.Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals, said: “Our staff are working tirelessly during a period of exceptional pressure on our hospitals and I want to thank them for their continued hard work and...
Public expects food shortages and a general strike in 2023 – poll
Six in 10 people believe that the UK is likely to suffer food shortages in 2023, a poll has found.Expectations of food shortages have shot up over the past year, according to a poll by Ipsos, with 60% saying shortages were likely next year.When Ipsos asked the same question at the end of 2021, only 48% said they thought shortages were likely.The figure reflects widespread pessimism in the poll of people’s predictions for 2023, carried out between December 9 and 12.Some 46% said they thought average house prices would fall in their area, compared with only 20% a year earlier,...
BBC
BAE Systems to recruit 2,600 apprentices and graduates
BAE Systems has announced it is to recruit more than 2,600 new apprentices and graduates in 2023. The majority of the roles will be based in Samlesbury and Warton in Lancashire and Barrow in Cumbria. Opportunities are also available across the South of England and Scotland including in cyber security,...
National Highways strike: how England’s motorists face a tougher trip this Christmas
Road control room staff and traffic officers with the PCS union plan 12 days of action. Here is everything you need to know
Have no doubt: opening a coalmine in Cumbria is a climate crime against humanity | Caroline Lucas
Locals desperate for lower bills, jobs and economic revival have been seduced by this plan, but they – and we – will suffer, says Green Party MP Caroline Lucas
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
CNBC
Brits told to rethink Christmas plans with strikes set to hit flights and train travel
LONDON — Passengers traveling into or around the U.K. over the holiday period face significant disruption due to strikes, with the government urging people to reconsider their plans. Airport staff working for the U.K. Border Force are due to walk out from Dec. 23 to 26, and again from...
Fear of more train chaos in North when timetables change
There are fears that disruption to rail services in northern England will continue when new timetables are introduced on Sunday.A number of routes which suffered cuts earlier this year will get more trains scheduled.But there is concern that the failure to resolve staffing issues means the cancellation of thousands of trains in recent months will continue.Many rail workers are refusing to volunteer for shifts on their rest days amid long-running industrial relations disputes.There is also a backlog with training new staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.Operators have often resorted to removing trains from schedules the night before, meaning they are...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle: The Sun column gets 6,000 official complaints
More than 6,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator regarding Jeremy Clarkson's column about the Duchess of Sussex for the Sun. Ipso, the independent press standards organisation, told BBC News the complaints are being assessed in accordance with its standard procedure. Clarkson wrote he "hated [Meghan] on a...
BBC
Sale of housebuilding firm Stewart Milne put on hold
The sale of housebuilding firm Stewart Milne has been put on hold. North east-based entrepreneur Mr Milne, a former electrician, started the business in 1975. The sale was announced in April on news of his retiral, but the directors have now put discussions with "interested parties" on hold due to market conditions.
BBC
Rail strikes: RMT boss calls for meeting with Sunak
The boss of the biggest rail workers' union has called on the prime minister to meet him in an attempt to resolve the long-running strike action. Rail workers in Britain have been locked in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions since the summer. In a letter to Rishi...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
Comments / 1