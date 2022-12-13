People on low incomes in hundreds of postcode districts in England and Wales will receive an emergency £25 cold weather payment due to the freezing conditions.It comes as charity chiefs warned that millions of people across the UK are struggling to pay energy bills and heat their homes are now “in peril” due to the cold snap.Around three million low-income households cannot afford to heat their homes – with 710,000 of the poorest families unable to meet their warm clothing, heating and food needs, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.Emergency payments have now been triggered for those on benefits in areas where the average temperature has been recorded...

10 DAYS AGO