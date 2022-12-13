ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Greenville man sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Mauldin High School student

By Kathryn Casteel, Greenville News
 5 days ago
A Greenville man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 fatal shooting of Mauldin High School student, Joshua Meeks.

Sosa Mandiez Croft, 22, was convicted by a jury of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s office representing Greenville County.

Meeks, 16, was reported missing on January 30, 2019.

An incident report previously obtained by The Greenville News from the Mauldin Police Department noted Meeks had been missing since 9 p.m that evening. His mother told police Meeks had left with some friends to go to the Cookout on Woodruff Road.

His car was later found abandoned near Rocky Creek Apartments off Woodruff Road where Croft, then 18, resided. The vehicle was reported as having “copious amounts” of blood inside.

Within 24 hours, Meeks’ body was recovered in Laurens County by Greenville County Sheriff's deputies.

Croft was arrested and charged with the shooting death shortly after the body was discovered.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Lyric Mone Lawson, then 18, and another juvenile who was 16 at the time in connection with the shooting. Lawson was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Their cases are still pending according to the solicitor's office.

According to the release from the solicitor’s office, investigators determined Croft was a suspect after observing him on Walmart surveillance footage covered in blood and purchasing cleaning materials later found in Meeks’ vehicle.

Investigators believed Croft and Meeks engaged in a drug deal before Croft stole Meeks' car and shot him, according to prior statements from Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesman for Sheriff's Office.

The release from the solicitor’s office stated that Croft’s testimony revealed he shot the victim “because he thought he had money, but only got $10 and a pack of skittles.”

Meeks was a junior at Mauldin High School and an honor roll student. He also played for the Mauldin Mavericks football team.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on Twitter @kathryncasteel.

Greenville News

Greenville News

