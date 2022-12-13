WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 16, 2022. Warm temperatures and heavy snowfall have stalled ice development. While anglers are venturing out onto the ice in many areas of the state, everyone must use extreme caution and check ice thickness often. It is very important to work with a resort of outfitter that is knowledgeable of current ice conditions, especially early in the ice fishing season.

