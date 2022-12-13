ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

North Fargo mobile home fire a complete loss

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire around 11:30 yesterday morning; dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house, except for one dog. When crews arrived at 6 April Lane North in Fargo, the front half of the...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Weekly Minnesota #fishing Report

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 16, 2022. Warm temperatures and heavy snowfall have stalled ice development. While anglers are venturing out onto the ice in many areas of the state, everyone must use extreme caution and check ice thickness often. It is very important to work with a resort of outfitter that is knowledgeable of current ice conditions, especially early in the ice fishing season.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

All clear given after Saturday night bomb threat at Cass County Jail

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 Saturday night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Winning $1.8M Gopher 5 ticket sold in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Lottery says the $1.8 million jackpot has been won for the Gopher 5 game – one of the top five biggest prizes in the game’s history. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 27 West Birch Street in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
kfgo.com

Drivers warned — Police towing vehicles blocking crews working to clear snow piles in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – A word to the wise. Pay attention if you are parking along streets and avenues in downtown Fargo overnight. Plows and dump trucks have been busy hauling the mounds of snow left by the winter storm and authorities are following strict winter regulations, calling in tow trucks to haul vehicles parked overnight on streets and avenues this week.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy