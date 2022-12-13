ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin County, GA

WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect wanted

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died from their injuries after a Valdosta apartment shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police are currently looking for the suspect with warrants for his arrest. Dontavius Dennis, 31, is wanted on two counts of felony murder and two counts of...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail. Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store

A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are warning people in some Albany neighborhoods about a man who is violently robbing people. There is one suspect at this time. The Albany Police Department said he is a heavy-set, older black man, with either short hair or bald, and may be seen driving a black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

GBI investigation leads to meth arrest

PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
PELHAM, GA
valdostatoday.com

Report of unresponsive driver leads to Valdosta arrest

VALDOSTA – A citizen reported a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of a roadway, which led Valdosta police to an arrest for charges including D.U.I. Arrested: Lekenry Bernard Roberts, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:38 am., Valdosta...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta traffic stop leads to drugs, weapons

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police made a traffic stop that lead to four arrests for drug and weapon related charges. Arrested 1: Bishop James, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Davion Roberts, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 3: Rico Brantley,...
VALDOSTA, GA

