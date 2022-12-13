Read full article on original website
Related
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
WALB 10
Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
WALB 10
VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect wanted
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died from their injuries after a Valdosta apartment shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police are currently looking for the suspect with warrants for his arrest. Dontavius Dennis, 31, is wanted on two counts of felony murder and two counts of...
WALB 10
Atkinson Co. man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking, gun charges
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An Atkinson County man is facing more than 10 years in federal prison in connection to drug trafficking and gun possession charges, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with...
douglasnow.com
Three suspects in Savion McRae's shooting death indicted in Lanier County
In June, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported an investigation into the death of 19-year-old Savion McRae, a 19-year-old from Douglas, after he was shot in Lanier County. Soon after, three local young men were charged in McRae's death and have now been indicted on their charges. On...
WALB 10
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
WALB 10
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after police say he cut a woman’s throat and chased her with a knife at an Albany convenience store. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store. The victim told police that she was playing...
WALB 10
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
WALB 10
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail. Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
wfxl.com
One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store
A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
WALB 10
APD issues alert on neighborhood robbery suspect, some on edge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are warning people in some Albany neighborhoods about a man who is violently robbing people. There is one suspect at this time. The Albany Police Department said he is a heavy-set, older black man, with either short hair or bald, and may be seen driving a black SUV.
WALB 10
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
wfxl.com
4 in custody after Valdosta traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen firearm
Four men are in custody after a traffic stop in Valdosta Tuesday. On December 13, at approximately 4:10 pm., Valdosta detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Woodlawn Drive. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Davion Roberts, ran from the vehicle while carrying a...
WALB 10
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
wfxl.com
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
GBI investigation leads to meth arrest
PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
valdostatoday.com
Report of unresponsive driver leads to Valdosta arrest
VALDOSTA – A citizen reported a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of a roadway, which led Valdosta police to an arrest for charges including D.U.I. Arrested: Lekenry Bernard Roberts, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:38 am., Valdosta...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta traffic stop leads to drugs, weapons
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police made a traffic stop that lead to four arrests for drug and weapon related charges. Arrested 1: Bishop James, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Davion Roberts, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 3: Rico Brantley,...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested after allegedly destroying interior of house, harming his grandmother
Keigan Jones of Douglas was recently arrested in connection to an incident that took place in September after his grandmother reportedly believed "the devil was in him." Jones allegedly entered the home, began destroying things, and slammed his 75-year-old grandmother to the ground in front of two juveniles. According to...
Comments / 0