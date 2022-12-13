Read full article on original website
Related
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
Chance of Blizzard Increasing in Iowa Heading Into Christmas Weekend
Winter officially begins on Wednesday. Mother Nature appears ready to make us very aware of that fact shortly thereafter. While a major winter storm is still days away, the warning bells are already being sounded. Last week the Dakotas were buried in snow and had blizzard conditions that just refused...
Celebrity Has Eerie Connection To Iowa POW Camp
It can be incredibly emotional to take a look back at your family history, especially if there are some dark secrets. We recently shared with you details about a movie based on real events in Northern Iowa. It's called "Silent Night in Algona" and follows real events that took place in a prisoner-of-war camp in Iowa during World War 2.
Where Does Iowa Rank for Christmas Spirit This Year?
There's something to be said for the notion that all the Christmas magic we felt as kids was a result of being kids, and having parents who spent the time and energy needed to make it special. When you're now the one responsible for making it happen, it's kind of different, isn't it?
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
Iowa Mom Pleads Guilty To Charges Related to January 6th
A mother and son from Iowa sat in a courtroom in Washington D.C. this week, facing charges related to the January 6th riot. Just minutes before their trial was set to start, this mom said 'enough'. KCRG reports that 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines decided at the last minute...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
7 Ways Iowans Can Keep Their Home Warm While On A Budget
As Iowa reaches the middle of December, I think it'd be fair to admit we've had it pretty good so far this winter. Parts of Iowa have dealt with some snowy days/nights but for the most part, the temperature hasn't been too bad. The high temperature in Iowa, this December, has averaged around 33 degrees and the low has rarely fallen below 15 degrees.
Midwest Hunter Tags The Buck Of A Lifetime [PHOTO]
It may come as no surprise but the most common and hunted big game animal in North America is the white-tailed deer. So, when you come across a hunter story involving a deer, it is typically nothing out of the ordinary. But this buckshot in Illinois was something out of...
Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home
A Florida pastor is in hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in fraudulent federal COVID-19 relief funds and trying to use some of the money to buy a luxury on Walt Disney World property. Pastor Evan Edwards, 64, and his son, Josh Edwards, 30, were taken into police custody...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0