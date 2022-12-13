ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Major football events bring economic, tourism impact to Frisco

This weekend marks a significant one for Sports City USA. As the Frisco Bowl returns to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the fifth time, the city once again is playing host to visiting athletes, families and fans for a game that is aired on ESPN.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Utility Player: Macy Taylor, Sachse, Sr.

Taylor, who recently signed with Providence, is a four-year all-district honoree who was selected as the 9-5A co-most valuable player for the second consecutive season. Taylor led the Mustangs with 500 kills, an average of 4.0 per set, to go along with 400 digs, 38 aces and 35 blocks. In Taylor’s four seasons in the program, Sachse compiled a 57-1 district record.
SACHSE, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
BoardingArea

Review: Four Seasons Dallas (Now Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas)

I spent one night at the Four Seasons Dallas, officially called the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Effective today, it has left the Four Seasons family and is now part of the Marriott portfolio. Currently, it is operating as The Las Colinas Resort but will undergo renovation and re-brand as a Ritz-Carlton in 2024. There’s a lot to like about this hotel and overall I had a very pleasant stay. But is it worth the money? No way – the switch to Ritz-Carlton is very appropriate.
DALLAS, TX
Yahoo Sports

Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
WACO, TX
wtaw.com

Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Libero: Sabina Frosk, Coppell, Sr.

Having to replace the production of Coppell alum Beca Centeno was a tall order, but Frosk made for a seamless transition. Named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, Frosk finished her first and lone season in a Cowgirl uniform with 780 digs (5.5 digs per set), 69 assists and 39 service aces.
COPPELL, TX
The Spun

College Football Coach's Comment About His Wife Going Viral

On Saturday night, interim head coach Phil Bennett will lead the North Texas Mean Green into a Frisco Bowl matchup against Boise State. During his press conference on Friday, Bennett was asked if this will be his last game as head coach for the Mean Green. His response is going...
DENTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Splendid Crystal Charity Ball 2022 whisks Dallas dreamers to Italy for a bella notte

Crystal Charity Ball 2022 brought Italian magnificence to Dallas' grandest gala.Ball chairman Susan Farris chose the theme "Splendido Italiano" as a nod to her family heritage. She looked every bit the perfecto Italian hostess as she greeted guests, dressed in her vibrant blue and yellow "Capri" gown by Naeem Khan.The annual black-tie gala, held Saturday, December 3, is the grand finale of the social season and benefits children's charities around the city.For the milestone 70th year of Crystal Charity Ball, the Hilton Anatole Hotel's foyer and ballroom were filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Italy, thanks to Tom...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview

Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal) A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a magnificent preview of one of the most exciting Texas jewel collections to come across the block, offered by Dallas-founded Heritage Auctions, the world’s third-largest auction house. The Crescent’s private meeting rooms served as a fitting backdrop for a collection that, days later, would generate significant dollars for Texas charities.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Lakeside Journal Briefs: Council appointments, open house, and more

During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.
THE COLONY, TX

