Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Major football events bring economic, tourism impact to Frisco
This weekend marks a significant one for Sports City USA. As the Frisco Bowl returns to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the fifth time, the city once again is playing host to visiting athletes, families and fans for a game that is aired on ESPN.
starlocalmedia.com
Sizing up the 6-6A boys basketball landscape as district play begins
District 6-6A play in boys basketball tips off Friday. It is shaping up to be a battle to the finish line. Six of the eight teams have winning records with Coppell and Lewisville each having won 14 games. Lewisville is off to an impressive 12-3 start.
The Golf Station to bring golf clubs, training to Grapevine
The Golf Station will be located near Hotel Vin on East Dallas Road. (Ana Erwin/Community Impact) The Golf Station is aiming to open its second location in mid-January, according to a company representative. The store will be located near Grapevine’s Hotel Vin at 243 E. Dallas Road. The business’s first location is in Hurst.
starlocalmedia.com
Utility Player: Macy Taylor, Sachse, Sr.
Taylor, who recently signed with Providence, is a four-year all-district honoree who was selected as the 9-5A co-most valuable player for the second consecutive season. Taylor led the Mustangs with 500 kills, an average of 4.0 per set, to go along with 400 digs, 38 aces and 35 blocks. In Taylor’s four seasons in the program, Sachse compiled a 57-1 district record.
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
Review: Four Seasons Dallas (Now Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas)
I spent one night at the Four Seasons Dallas, officially called the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Effective today, it has left the Four Seasons family and is now part of the Marriott portfolio. Currently, it is operating as The Las Colinas Resort but will undergo renovation and re-brand as a Ritz-Carlton in 2024. There’s a lot to like about this hotel and overall I had a very pleasant stay. But is it worth the money? No way – the switch to Ritz-Carlton is very appropriate.
Yahoo Sports
Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
wtaw.com
Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
starlocalmedia.com
Libero: Sabina Frosk, Coppell, Sr.
Having to replace the production of Coppell alum Beca Centeno was a tall order, but Frosk made for a seamless transition. Named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, Frosk finished her first and lone season in a Cowgirl uniform with 780 digs (5.5 digs per set), 69 assists and 39 service aces.
College Football Coach's Comment About His Wife Going Viral
On Saturday night, interim head coach Phil Bennett will lead the North Texas Mean Green into a Frisco Bowl matchup against Boise State. During his press conference on Friday, Bennett was asked if this will be his last game as head coach for the Mean Green. His response is going...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
Splendid Crystal Charity Ball 2022 whisks Dallas dreamers to Italy for a bella notte
Crystal Charity Ball 2022 brought Italian magnificence to Dallas' grandest gala.Ball chairman Susan Farris chose the theme "Splendido Italiano" as a nod to her family heritage. She looked every bit the perfecto Italian hostess as she greeted guests, dressed in her vibrant blue and yellow "Capri" gown by Naeem Khan.The annual black-tie gala, held Saturday, December 3, is the grand finale of the social season and benefits children's charities around the city.For the milestone 70th year of Crystal Charity Ball, the Hilton Anatole Hotel's foyer and ballroom were filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Italy, thanks to Tom...
papercitymag.com
Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview
Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal) A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a magnificent preview of one of the most exciting Texas jewel collections to come across the block, offered by Dallas-founded Heritage Auctions, the world’s third-largest auction house. The Crescent’s private meeting rooms served as a fitting backdrop for a collection that, days later, would generate significant dollars for Texas charities.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal Briefs: Council appointments, open house, and more
During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
