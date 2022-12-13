3G agreement is 'keeping the family together'

Germantown High students understand a new law will eventually shutter their school, but they are thankful their voices were heard.

A freshman and five juniors — known as the “Save the G Squad” — hosted a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 13, urging the Shelby County Board of Commissioners to support a proposal that would fund a new high school in the Cordova area.

“I’m going to keep fighting until the ink dries out,” freshman Calvin Nicholson said inside Germantown High’s TV studio Tuesday morning.

It’s the second press conference the six students have hosted. It comes the day after the City of Germantown approved an agreement transferring Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle to Germantown Municipal School District. Memphis-Shelby County Schools will look to sell Germantown High and put the funding toward a new high school in Cordova.

A new state law does not allow one school district to operate within the jurisdiction of another. MSCS oversees Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle and Germantown High School — often known as the 3Gs — despite the three campuses being in the suburban district boundaries. The agreement was required by the state law or the schools' ownership would transfer to the suburban district.

When the law passed, news spread throughout the school, and students were urged to band together to fight for their schools. The six of them formed their group during a third-period class.

“The main focus is keeping us together,” Nicholson said. “It’s not about the four walls, but it’s more about the family we have. It’s not about us trying to keep the (television) studio, keep the buildings, all these different things. It’s more about the family and the community we’ve built.”

About 800 students at GHS are choice transfers. Cindy Orellana is an accelerated student and transferred to Germantown Middle to have a school better suited to her academic needs. She then went on to Germantown High and is scheduled to graduate in 2024.

“I’ve grown going to Germantown,” she said.

Interim MSCS Superintendent Toni Williams rearranged her schedule to surprise the students with a visit to the studio and assured them they have been heard since she took her current role.

“You guys have expressed passion,” she said. “I’ve received letters, and your parents are vocal as well.”

Nicholson wanted to make sure he continued to amplify the request of students. They want to have a true high school experience and don’t want to see a phasing out of students where the high school has some grades but not all ninth through 12th-grade students.

Calvin Nicholson interviews Toni Williams, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim superintendent, during a student-led press conference inside Germantown High School’s television studio. (Abigail Warren/The Daily Memphian)

“We heard you loud and clear,” Williams assured him. “There will be no phase-in or phase-out plan at the elementary, middle or high school.”

The law allows for MSCS to remain in the Germantown buildings for up to nine years. However, if they decided to leave early, they must give Germantown six years notice.

In an ideal world, the students would rather not be forced out of their school by law, but under the current circumstances, the students were pleased.

“Dealing with the law and what we had, I think we did our best,” Nicholson said. “... This actually brought us together and made us stronger. I’m kind of thankful for this. This showed everyone around the world what Germantown High School is and what we mean. This law, you know, it hurt us, but we came to bounce back.”

Nicholson said he feels heard, and they have the support of other students. While it’s uncertain when the new high school will open, the fight was not only for current students.

“We are looking towards the future,” said Nicolson, who will graduate in 2026. “It’s about keeping the family together. I want that bond and real family that we have to come together.”

While no future MSCS school can bear the Germantown name, the students hope the community they have now remains in the new school.

“We are able to call ourselves a community because of a family bond we truly have,” Nicholson said. “The Red Devil nation is Germantown. If we go on to the next school, I would like us to be able to keep that Red Devil nation.”

Cathryn Stout, MSCS chief of communications, said the desire is to keep the school’s community whole and move current GHS teachers into the new high school together.

Lucy Elementary in Millington is also impacted by the state law. Conversations are ongoing, but Bo Griffin, Millington superintendent, has stated he’d like to add Lucy to the suburban district.

Stout said she is hopeful an agreement can be reached with Millington before a Jan. 1 deadline set by state law.

“We will do nothing without a transition plan,” she said Tuesday. “We have to have time to get this right for our children and staff.”