Mississippi State

James Franklin comments on the passing of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach

By Kevin McGuire
 5 days ago

The college football world is mourning the loss of one of the game’s great personalities and innovators with the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Mississippi State announced the passing of the head coach of the program on the morning of Dec. 13 after Leach was hospitalized on Sunday morning for a personal medical condition.

Among those paying tribute and sharing thoughts and prayers on Tuesday was Penn State head coach James Franklin. Franklin shared his comments about Leach with a brief statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family, friends and the entire Mississippi State Football organization. I always had a ton of respect for Mike and his coaching career. The impact he made on College Football was deep and felt by many. He will b greatly missed.”

Leach was 61 years old.

