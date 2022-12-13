Read full article on original website
Tiaona Caldwell
5d ago
This was just so unnecessary!! What reason did these punks have to do this to a daycare?? Like go sit down and read a book so you won't be a fool your whole life!!!!
cwcolumbus.com
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
cwcolumbus.com
Police continue to look for tips in shooting death of Ohio State student living off-campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are hoping a tip will help solve a 2017 homicide of an Ohio State student who was shot multiple times. Columbus police responded to the shooting on January 5, 2017, around 12:30 a.m. at 28 E. Northwood Ave. Officers said they found 20-year-old Tarak...
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
cwcolumbus.com
Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on bail before shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.” Columbus police allege 20-year-old David Johnson III was involved in an attempted robbery that ended in the death of Andrew Combs overnight Tuesday. Johnson was arrested in […]
cwcolumbus.com
Suspect caught on camera during South High Street Walmart robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A robbery suspect was caught on camera loading stolen objects into a car outside of a far south Columbus Walmart. Police said the incident occurred at a Walmart on South High Street on Dec. 9 around 1:14 p.m. A male suspect was caught on camera...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Woman Found Guilty of Manslaughter after Shooting Death of Boyfriend
ROSS – A 27-year-old woman has been found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison. Morgan Baxter was indicted on the murder of Ethan Sams in 2022. According to several people who reached out to Sciotopost today on a story we did in April 2021, they have been waiting for this day for a while.
WSYX ABC6
Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
cwcolumbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day puts smiles on faces of kids throughout Central Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Families wasted no time lining up outside The Marion Franklin Community Center early Saturday morning for the Toys for Tots distribution day. Thousands of people helped ABC 6/FOX 28 with our Toys for Tots drive by donating toys to help families in need during the holiday season.
Man shot several times on the way to his car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a rollover crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning. 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Winchester Southern Road just south of Duvall Road in Pickaway County. Additional assistance is being...
