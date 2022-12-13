ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 9

Tiaona Caldwell
5d ago

This was just so unnecessary!! What reason did these punks have to do this to a daycare?? Like go sit down and read a book so you won't be a fool your whole life!!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot several times on the way to his car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a rollover crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning. 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Winchester Southern Road just south of Duvall Road in Pickaway County. Additional assistance is being...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy