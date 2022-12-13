ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

A new statewide poll shows most Kentuckians won’t change holiday plans because of COVID-19.

Concerns about COVID-19 disrupting another year of holiday gatherings will not be an issue for a majority of Kentuckians according to a poll conducted by the Foundation for Healthy Kentucky. Over 80% of respondents to the statewide poll said it is “not too likely” or “not likely at all” that the COVID-19 virus would keep them from holiday gatherings.Data also show an increasing number of Kentuckians believe the pandemic is over. According to the poll, 58.1% of respondents said the pandemic is over in their personal lives, and 40% said they believe the pandemic is over in Kentucky.“As more Kentuckians believe the pandemic is over in the Commonwealth and in their own lives, it makes sense that a majority of people are comfortable attending or hosting holiday gatherings,” said Ben Chandler, president of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, several counties in the western and eastern parts of the state remain at a high level of community transmission.Health officials continue to urge vaccinations and boosters as the best method to prevent illness against the virus. Officials are also urging mask-wearing and hand washing to mitigate the spread of the virus during holiday celebrations when large groups of friends and families gather indoors.Chandler said vaccinations continue to be the best method to keep residents safe. “Getting this vaccine really is critical,” Chandler said. “I don't know any other way to say it, the numbers show this. Far and away the most people who are having serious complications from COVID are the people who are not vaccinated.”The most recent report from the Department of Public Health shows 58% of the state population is fully vaccinated and 37% has received a booster.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

