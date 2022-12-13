ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Charges filed against man for 2021 Bronzeville crash that killed woman, baby

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3durWC_0jhW6kcM00

Charges filed against man for 2021 Bronzeville crash that killed woman, baby 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody nearly a year-and-a-half after police said he was responsible for a crash that killed a woman and a 4-month-old boy.

Video shows the aftermath of that crash in Bronzeville from June of 2021.

Authorities said two men in a stolen car caused the crash and ran away.

Fast forward to Tuesday and police have arrested 27-year-old Tevin Gray in Rockford. He is facing two felony counts of reckless homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man arrested after crashing stolen truck into Goethe statue in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Charges are pending against the driver police said slammed a stolen pick-up truck into the Goethe statue in Lincoln Park.Police said just after 2 a.m., police tried to pull over the driver after identifying the truck as stolen. Police said the driver, of a stolen truck, jumped the curb near Diversey parkway and Sheridan Road and hit the statue. Police arrested the suspect after he tried to run away.Oficers recovered a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Expressway shooting: Man struck in back while driving on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street sent a driver to the hospital Saturday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the man was driving just before 4 p.m. in a black Dodge van when he suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The driver ended up in the ditch. He was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. Traffic was diverted off I-57 at Halsted while troopers canvassed for evidence. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three children being questioned about alleged shooting threat to Gary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Department investigators may have thwarted a possible school threat in Gary, Indiana, officials say. According to the department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School. The post included a photo of several assault rifles and named a teacher as a potential victim. Detectives became aware of the threat over the weekend, and so far three children, ages 11, 12 and 13, have been identified as potential suspects and will be interviewed. The 11-year-old was in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Police search for three in string of business burglaries in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for clues in a string of burglaries in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards. Several franchise stores were hit Sunday morning -- all in less than an hour. The burglars targeted seven businesses. At the Dunkin Donuts near Cermak and Halsted the door was shattered. Police responded to several businesses where the front doors were shattered, including a JImmy John's. According to the Chicago Police Department, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in each incident, three burglars smashed the front doors of the businesses and took money or the business's cash register. Police say most of the businesses were closed during the incidents.The burglars left each scene in a Dodge Durango.No one was injured and no arrests have been made. All of the businesses are back in operation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez.Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. School officials...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with arson in car explosion that damaged 2 homes in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car explosion some investigators thought was caused by an equipment malfunction has been ruled as a case of arson. The man charged is now out on electronic monitoring.CBS2's Sabrina Franza spoke with neighbors and those close to the victims, in this story you'll see only on 2.When we first told you about the explosion in the 10700 block of South Green Street last week, some investigators said they didn't suspect any criminal activity. Now we have learned the opposite is true, as Chicago police arrested and charged one man for arson."That explosive was so severe that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 CPD officers injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers are recovering in the hospital after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 7900 block of South Halsted Street.Police say around 12:30 a.m. the officers were driving southbound when the driver of a 2003 Chevy Impala ran a red light and struck the marked squad car. Both officers were transported to area hospitals in good condition. The driver of the Impala was placed into custody and was not injured.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting near Malcolm X College leaves man dead, woman hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting near Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side Friday left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.The two victims were in a car traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, near the intersection with Damen Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man, 36, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.The woman, 29, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.No one is in custody related to the shooting and detectives are investigating.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said investigators believe the shooting to be "a potential gang conflict."Malcolm X College is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, released on $50,000 bond

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, Robert Crimo Jr. is facing seven felony charges. He is accused of helping his son obtain a firearm and ammunition. Crimo spent just one night behind bars in Lake County. His lawyers struck a deal with county prosecutors, and he was released on just $5,000 cash. "He has done nothing wrong. This is an absurd charge," said Crimo Jr.'s lawyer, George Gomez. Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he faced his first appearance in front of a judge for his bond hearing. After internal talks between his attorney and the prosecution, Gomez said they...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Two teens struck when gunfire enters Near West Side home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens were struck by bullets that entered a home evening on the city's Near West Side.The shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard, off Lake Street.A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were in a home on the block when bullets came in and struck them both, police said.The boy was shot in the buttocks and was reported in good condition, but the girl was shot in the head and was in critical condition, police said.Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.No one was in custody late Friday. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver ticketed for Des Plaines crash that killed 2 people

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police ticketed a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Des Plaines last month.Diomedes Morales Buncen, 71, was cited for improper lane usage and driving on the sidewalk.Buncen said he lost control of his car during some kind of medical emergency, slamming into the L&L Snack Shop.The crash killed Neal Greenfield and his daughter Kimberly Karsen, who had just stepped out of the restaurant.Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, wounded in shooting on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old is at Stroger hospital after he was shot Sunday morning on the CTA Red Line. A suspect police arrested Sunday morning was already released because, police say, further investigation led them to believe the shooter to be a different man pictured in a community alert. Police tape blocked off the entrance to the train at Cermak and Chinatown as police and first responders surrounded the area after the shooting on the train just after 2 a.m. The teen was shot in the ear and eye and told police he heard multiple shots, but he was not able to share...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.The thieves got...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Peter Salvino, 25, last seen leaving party in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a man who went missing after leaving a party in Lincoln Park Sunday. Police said the last contact made with Peter Salvino, 25, was on FaceTime on Sunday. Salvino was last known to have left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace. According to social media posts, he was last seen around 1 a.m.He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants. He is just over 6 feet tall and weights 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 312-744-8266. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Reward offered for information on deadly Chatham hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crimestoppers are doubling down to try and find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man back in October.Authorities said Ivan Eberhart died after being struck by a black car. It happened on 87th Street, between the Dan Ryan and King Drive in Chatham.Authorities are looking for a black 2017 Chevy Impala with damage to the front-left side of the car. It also may be missing the driver's side mirror.The organization is offering up to $1,000 in exchange for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the crime.Anyone with information can call or submit and anonymous tip at 1-800-535-STOP or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek thieves who stole 2 cars from Portage Park dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the Portage Park neighborhood.Thieves smashed the windows of the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership near Irving Park Road and Laramie.Chicago police tell us the vehicles were reported stolen just before 3 a.m.They say two vehicles were taken from the dealership. Both have since been found.It's unclear how many suspects were involved. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of armed robberies where victims try to buy cellphone from social media site

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Chicago Lawn area to beware of armed robberies from someone trying to sell cellphones on social media. The latest incident happened just Saturday night. Police say victims would show up to the location to purchase a cellphone that has been advertised for sale on a social media site. Upon arrival, a man would approach them and display a handgun before taking their money and/or cell phones. These incidents have occurred in the locations listed below: • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 15, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 16, 2022, at 11:10 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 17, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. The suspect is described as an African American man between 20-25 years old and was wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond set for $50K for Highland Park shooting suspect's father charged with felony reckless conduct

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Bond is set for $50,000 for the father of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre earlier this year. Lake County State's Attorney's office Eric Rinehart announced Friday that Robert Crimo Jr., the father of suspected Highland Park gunman Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, is charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct connected to his sponsoring his son's Firearm Owners Identification card application. Crimo Jr. has been charged with one count of reckless conduct for each of the seven people who were killed in the massacre. The charges were filed on Thursday,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple cars involved in crash on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the city's Far South Side late Friday.The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. at 127th Street and Doty Avenue, alongside the Bishop Ford Freeway in an industrial area.Police said a man was driving a Ford Fusion south on Doty Avenue when he hit a white pickup truck driven by another man.The driver of the Ford Fusion was no longer there when police arrived, and the driver of the pickup truck refused medical attention.Video from the scene showed the pickup truck on its side, and the Fusion wrecked with its hood mangled and smashed.It was not clear if weather played a role in the accident, but it was snowing at the time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy