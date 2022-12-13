Read full article on original website
WATCH: Young Elk Shows Off Dance Moves in Front of Trail Cam
On Friday, Yukon Wildlife Cams featured a clip of a young elk’s very enthusiastic reaction to seeing a trail cam. David Troup has several surveillance cameras set up in Canada’s Yukon Territory, USA Today reports. “In contrast to Monday’s coyote video, this young elk seems to enjoy the spotlight,” Troup wrote on Facebook. “If you’re outgoing and gregarious, learn how to make an entrance like this and you’ll be the life of every party.”
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
Missouri Hunter Takes Down ‘Absolute Unit’ of A Raccoon, Breaks State Record
This girthy raccoon recently shot by a hunter in Missouri is an absolute wagon. The absolute unit is big enough to officially break the state record. The raccoon weighed in at a whopping 35 pounds. According to The State, officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation simply summed up the record-breaking raccoon by saying “that’s a monster.”
Wynonna Judd Reveals Lineup for ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’: Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde & More
In October, Wynonna Judd revealed she wasn’t ready to close the curtain on The Judds: The Final Tour. While the 11-date leg of the 2022 tour capped in October, Wynnona announced she would extend the tour into 2023 with 15 new dates. And she decided to bring along many of the same names that joined her in 2022, including Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.
WATCH: Tesla Camera Records Insane Video Inside Louisiana Tornado
Earlier this week, 20 tornadoes ripped their way across Louisiana, injuring dozens and, sadly, causing three confirmed fatalities. Video footage has emerged online of the tornadoes and the wreckage days after the storm. However, one clip, captured by a Tesla camera, gives viewers a peek inside one of the handfuls of tornadoes to devastate the state earlier this week. Check it out.
Brett Young Hilariously Describes How Christmas Decorations Are Handled in His Home
Brett Young loves this time of year. For him, getting into the Christmas spirit is as natural as breathing. However, he won’t be taking home any gold medals for his decorating skills any time soon. When the Christmas season rolls into the Young household, the “Lady” singer takes a backseat and lets his wife call the shots.
Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp
A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
