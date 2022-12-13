Read full article on original website
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
It’s not going to be a fun Christmas for weather this year, as a winter storm followed by freezing temperatures is set for early Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections in advance can always change as the...
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
Winter storm alerts issued in Upstate NY for heavy snow, ice, high winds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm that caused blizzards and tornadoes as it barreled across the country will arrive in Upstate New York on Thursday, bringing the threat of heavy snow, ice and high winds. The National Weather Service is warning of slippery roads and potential power outages on Thursday...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
Coming winter storm could bring a foot of snow to Catskills, less elsewhere
A winter storm expected to begin Thursday afternoon could bring a foot of snow to the Catskill region before it winds down Friday evening. Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said snow should begin falling in the region sometime Thursday afternoon and continue through the night and during the day on Friday before it ends.
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning
Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
Winter Storm Warning takes effect
A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
From rain to heavy snow: What to know about winter storm coming Dec. 15-16
————— What forecasters are sure of is that a large precipitation shield will overspread the region Thursday night into Saturday. But what form that precipitation takes and how much we’ll get is going to be highly dependent on where you are. A winter storm watch...
Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota
The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.
Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
Tracking a wintry mix tomorrow for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
This story originally appeared on 6abc. AccuWeather says we have another chilly day before tomorrow’s storm threatens to bring an icy mix for some during the morning commute. Today had a cold start and a chilly afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with a High of 41. For Thursday, a...
Nor’easter heading to Connecticut tonight. Here is everything to know about timing, impacts and potential snow totals
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is getting ready for a likely mix of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, as a sizable nor'easter develops and moves up the east coast. This storm will be all about elevation. A prolonged period of heavy wet snow will make a mess in the northwest hills of Connecticut.
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
