wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning Thursday

Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning

Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
DELAWARE STATE
owegopennysaver.com

Winter Storm Warning takes effect

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Bring Me The News

Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota

The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
PennLive.com

Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.

Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend

I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
WASHINGTON STATE

