Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
WOWT
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Nebraska State Patrol make another arrest in Laurel quadruple homicide case
The Nebraska State Patrol has made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that happened in Laurel on August 4.
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
siouxlandnews.com
Local community theatre divided after news of Youth Director being removed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The community involved with the Sioux City Community Theatre is split, with divided thoughts on a staff member and that person's future with the theatre. Benji Cotter has been the Youth Theatre Director for 17 years. Recently, the board for the theatre asked Cotter to...
Sioux City Elks make Christmas baskets for community
Christmas is just ten days away and members of the Sioux City Elks are making baskets to give out to families.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
siouxlandnews.com
Holiday sock drive a success for Security National Bank
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thousands of people will get the gift of warm feet this holiday season thanks to everyone who helped "stock the sock!" Bank employees dumped all the donated socks out of the giant twelve-foot stocking Friday morning at the Security National Bank branch in downtown Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Fire Rescue unveils new pumper engines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For Sioux City Fire Rescue Christmas came early this year with the unveiling of new fire engines. Four new 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines were delivered this week and shown off at Fire Station 1 Friday morning. All four engines cost $2.1 M and will go...
How local resources help the homeless in Siouxland
As temperatures are expected to fall below 0°F later this week, this harsh weather is tough for everyone, but especially those without a home.
siouxlandnews.com
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
siouxlandnews.com
Toys for Tots brings in hundreds of toys for Siouxland kids for Christmas
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — "Siouxland Toys for Tots" has started sorting hundreds of toys donated for kids in need this Christmas. The collection boxes were picked up Friday and volunteers began sorting them into proper age groups ready for parents and guardians to pick up Saturday. The Siouxland Toys...
siouxlandnews.com
Where to start to create your own movie
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Watching movies is a popular pastime, but have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to make your own movie?. "Yeah, just make stuff. I know that this is, like, the common advice, but it’s so true, I mean you will never regret making anything even if it is really bad. Like, you learn something, you’ve taken something from that experience," said Blake Bodlak, a junior at Wayne State College.
Comments / 0