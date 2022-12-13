SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Watching movies is a popular pastime, but have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to make your own movie?. "Yeah, just make stuff. I know that this is, like, the common advice, but it’s so true, I mean you will never regret making anything even if it is really bad. Like, you learn something, you’ve taken something from that experience," said Blake Bodlak, a junior at Wayne State College.

WAYNE, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO