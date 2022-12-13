ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
LAUREL, NE
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman

A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
HAWARDEN, IA
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail

PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa

Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Holiday sock drive a success for Security National Bank

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thousands of people will get the gift of warm feet this holiday season thanks to everyone who helped "stock the sock!" Bank employees dumped all the donated socks out of the giant twelve-foot stocking Friday morning at the Security National Bank branch in downtown Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Fire Rescue unveils new pumper engines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For Sioux City Fire Rescue Christmas came early this year with the unveiling of new fire engines. Four new 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines were delivered this week and shown off at Fire Station 1 Friday morning. All four engines cost $2.1 M and will go...
SIOUX CITY, IA
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage

REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
REMSEN, IA
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County

Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
Where to start to create your own movie

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Watching movies is a popular pastime, but have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to make your own movie?. "Yeah, just make stuff. I know that this is, like, the common advice, but it’s so true, I mean you will never regret making anything even if it is really bad. Like, you learn something, you’ve taken something from that experience," said Blake Bodlak, a junior at Wayne State College.
WAYNE, NE

