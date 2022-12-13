ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greenville News

Always an Adventure: Icing on the … cookie

Growing up, one of my favorite traditions with friends was to get together at someone’s house a couple of weeks before Christmas, bake cookies, watch Hallmark movies and catch up on everything. We talked about boys, which turned into talking about fiancés, husbands, and kids. As life became chaotic, our group of 15-20 dwindled. ...

