Fox 59
Bills Stadium Sees Significant Snowfall Before Dolphins Game
Another week, another snowstorm in Buffalo that stands to impact a Bills game. Ahead of the team’s Week 15 game against the Dolphins, a weather system brought significant snowfall to Buffalo in the hours leading up to kickoff. Though far from the multiple feet of snow that the city received earlier in the year, Saturday’s storm may have some significant ramifications on the AFC East tilt.
