All babies born on New Year's eve will be considered 2 years old since birthPhoto byImage by 나오 임 from Pixabay. The South Korean government has decided to scrap the traditional age system of counting ages which has been used for many years by them, and adopt the international system used by almost the whole world. This change will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life.

6 DAYS AGO