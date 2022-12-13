Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
Seminole County local parrot rescue still flooded from hurricanes
GENEVA, Fla. — The Seminole County Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary had to downsize due to the flooding caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The heavy rain overflowed a nearby pond in Geneva, flooding Ellen Sherman’s backyard and bird barn, which she says housed around 75 birds. One by...
2 Daytona Beach men arrested for stealing a trailer in Palm Coast, FCSO says
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Daytona Beach carrying drugs and guns while driving a stolen dump trailer. This happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive. Deputies said they had spotted the suspects driving down Belle...
Bay News 9
Truck crash at popular Orlando bar injures 4
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hideaway Bar in Ivanhoe Village was damaged Sunday, after police say a driver crashed a Dodge Ram into the patio and front wall of the building. Investigators say the crash happened at around 6 p.m. and injured four people. Restaurant staff members remained at the...
Bay News 9
FEMA, SBA assistance now open to Hurricane Nicole victims
COCOA, Fla. — A new disaster recovery center has opened in Brevard County as a one-stop shop for people navigating both FEMA assistance and SBA loans. This comes just after President Joe Biden declared several Central Florida counties disaster areas following Hurricane Nicole. Previously, only victims of Hurricane Ian...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
Bay News 9
Apopka community donates more than 200 presents during toy drive
APOPKA, Fla. — An annual tradition has turned into a way for an Apopka neighborhood to give back to their community. An Everyday Hero, Janae Smickel, started a holiday parade six years ago, and now the tradition continues with a twist. "When I grew up, we had Santa come...
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
Bay News 9
Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
Bay News 9
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
Sheriff: Body found in Kissimmee identified as 73-year-old man missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced Friday that deputies have identified a body that was found in Kissimmee last month as 73-year-old Herman McClenton. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. McClenton, who had dementia, was reported missing after he left Emerald Island Resort...
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
Bay News 9
Orlando leaders continue push for safety amid summer shooting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders continue to push for a safer downtown amid the investigation into a summer shooting that injured nine people. Commissioner Regina Hill (District 5) says they are learning about other cities’ safety practices nationwide and seeing what can be incorporated in Orlando, in addition to hearing from the community. “We’re doing whatever we can to implement different procedures and practices and goals to make sure that everyone is welcome and feels safe in our greater downtown,” she said.
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
click orlando
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
fox35orlando.com
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
DELAND, Fla. - The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. Moser was killed in...
Comments / 1