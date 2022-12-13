ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Bay News 9

Truck crash at popular Orlando bar injures 4

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hideaway Bar in Ivanhoe Village was damaged Sunday, after police say a driver crashed a Dodge Ram into the patio and front wall of the building. Investigators say the crash happened at around 6 p.m. and injured four people. Restaurant staff members remained at the...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

FEMA, SBA assistance now open to Hurricane Nicole victims

COCOA, Fla. — A new disaster recovery center has opened in Brevard County as a one-stop shop for people navigating both FEMA assistance and SBA loans. This comes just after President Joe Biden declared several Central Florida counties disaster areas following Hurricane Nicole. Previously, only victims of Hurricane Ian...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
Bay News 9

Apopka community donates more than 200 presents during toy drive

APOPKA, Fla. — An annual tradition has turned into a way for an Apopka neighborhood to give back to their community. An Everyday Hero, Janae Smickel, started a holiday parade six years ago, and now the tradition continues with a twist. "When I grew up, we had Santa come...
APOPKA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
DELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando leaders continue push for safety amid summer shooting investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders continue to push for a safer downtown amid the investigation into a summer shooting that injured nine people. Commissioner Regina Hill (District 5) says they are learning about other cities’ safety practices nationwide and seeing what can be incorporated in Orlando, in addition to hearing from the community. “We’re doing whatever we can to implement different procedures and practices and goals to make sure that everyone is welcome and feels safe in our greater downtown,” she said.
ORLANDO, FL

