Details laid out for Democratic Primary to replace Rep. Donald McEachin

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee released more details Tuesday on how its party will select its nominee a week from now to replace the late Congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month from the secondary effects of colon cancer.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the general election will be held on Feb. 21, 2023, and had to be finalized nominees by Dec. 23, 2022.

The committee said polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.

There are five polling sites in four locations:

Brunswick Conference Center - 100 Athletic Field Rd, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868

Dogtown Dance Studio - 109 W 15th St, Richmond, VA 23224

Diversity Richmond - 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

IBEW Local 666 - 1390 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs VA 23075

Tabernacle Baptist Church - 444 Halifax St, Petersburg, VA 23803

The committee said any registered voter in the 4th District who brings in a photo identification and signs a statement "declaring themselves to be a Democrat" will be eligible to vote at any of the locations.

On the same day that details were announced, several more candidates entered the race either by filing paperwork or holding kickoff events.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan held a campaign kickoff with supporters on the grounds of the state capitol.

Just over an hour later, State Sen. Joe Morrissey held his kickoff rally outside Petersburg City Hall along with the mayor and several members of the council.

Tuesday also saw the Federal Election Commission filing by attorney and one-time delegate Joseph Preston, who announced his intentions to run on Monday.

The three now join Del. Lamont Bagby , who launched his bid on Monday.

Tavorise Marks, a civil rights activist and former state House candidate, announced a run on social media and officially filed paperwork shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Virginia Republicans have not announced how they would select their nominee, but two people have said they would vie for the nomination.

Pastor Leon Benjamin who twice previously ran unsuccessfully against McEachin announced on social media he would run again .

Dale Sturdifen, a retired Virginia State Police officer, staffer for U.S. Rep. Bob Good, and former Mecklenburg County School Board Chair, also confirmed his candidacy to CBS 6 on Tuesday and filed his paperwork with the FEC that afternoon.