Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles

Montgomery Parks wins five “Best in Maryland” awards from the Public Relations Society of America, Maryland Chapter
Per Montgomery Parks: Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), received top awards in creative marketing campaigns and initiatives from the Public Relations Society of America, Maryland Chapter (PRSA Maryland) at its 2022 Best in Maryland Awards on December 8, 2022, where 28 awards were given across over 20 categories. Each year PRSA Maryland presents awards to communication professionals who have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.
Man Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison For Threatening to Kill Black Customers at Various Stores Across The Country, Including a Cannabis Dispensary in Rockville
According to Buffalo News, a Seattle man, Joey George (37), was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo as well as other businesses across the country, including a cannabis dispensary in Rockville. According...
Germantown Plaza Update (Openings, Closings, and Coming Soon)
Below is a list of several recent openings and closings in the Germantown Plaza shopping center on Wisteria Dr. in Germantown. Lotte Plaza Market (13069 Wisteria Drive) closed its doors on November 27th. While a replacement has not been announced, we’ve been told another international grocery store will likely be taking its place. The Lotte locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring all remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian groceries. Per its website, Lotte started with a single store on Veirs Mill Road in1989 and now has a dozen locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. “Our goal is to open 50 Lotte Plaza Market locations by 2030.”
Winter Trout Stocking Begins in Maryland Waters
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun stocking more than 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. This early “preseason” stocking of a few fish in impoundments will be done to reduce density at DNR’s hatcheries and create available space outdoors for young trout to grow. The...
Construction Begins on MoCo’s Newest Chick-fil-A
Construction has begun at the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 700 N. Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, at Progress Labs. Progress Labs, which began construction in summer 2021, is a 44-acre property that directly fronts I-270 at the Montgomery Village Avenue exit. and is located next door to the recently constructed 300,000 square foot FedEx Ground facility, just south of the new Watkins Mill Interchange. No opening timeframe has been announced for the new restaurant. Chick-fil-A has additional MoCo locations in Bethesda, Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Olney, Rockville, and Silver Spring. Prograss Labs will also be home to MoCo’s first Sheetz.
Water Service Restored to Residents Affected by Germantown Water Main Break
Water service has been restored to residents that were affected by Friday’s broken water main on Clopper Road in Germantown. WSSC crews worked overnight to repair the broken water pipe and crews are currently working on road restoration. WSSC advises that discolored water is common after water main repairs and advises residents to check out their flushing guidelines: https://wsscwater.com/discoloredwater.
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
Boston Market No Longer Opening New Rockville Location
Last January we reported that Boston Market would be opening a new Rockville Pike location, according to signage that was put up at the old Katsu Go location in Towne Plaza (the shopping center that’s home to Navy Federal Credit Union and PM Pediatrics) at 12238 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852. This morning we spoke with a klnb representative who told us that Boston Market signed a lease, but is pulling out of the space. The restaurant previously had a location just a couple miles away– on Randolph Road in Loehmann’s Plaza. That location closed back in February of 2019 and has since been replaced by Toosso.
Blown Transformer Causes Power Outages in Olney; MCFRS Responds to Several Brush Fires
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to several brush fires in Olney on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A blown transformer has also caused power outages in parts of the area. Per Piringer, the brush fires on the 4200 block of Bar Harbor...
Fire crews rescued person trapped under light rail in Baltimore County
Baltimore County fire crews were working to rescue a person trapped under a light rail Thursday evening. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Ridgely Road.
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
Hulu Skewer House Nears Opening in Rockville Pike
Back in March, we let you know that Hulu Skewer House would be moving in to 1488-B Rockville Pike, the former location of Mi Rancho and On The Border before that, next to Yekta. The restaurant had its hearing with Alcohol Beverage Services for a beer, wine, and liquor license at 9:30am back on March 17, so final inspections appear to be the only thing left to go on the restaurant that’s nearing its opening (exact date not currently available).
Attorney General Frosh announces charges against Baltimore home improvement contractor
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh on Thursday announced that the Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers...
Collision Involving Cement Truck and Six Other Vehicles Closes Colesville Rd on Saturday Afternoon
12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of oil grease in Southern Maryland
A Montgomery County man is charged with stealing used oil grease from restaurants in southern Maryland - estimated to be worth about $3,000.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Justice Navarro, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Navarro was last seen on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
Clopper Rd Water Main Repair Update
Clopper Rd at Mateny Rd in Germantown is currently closed due to a broken water main. WSSC tweeted the following update around 3pm: “cautiously digging b/c high pressure gas main very close to our pipe. Once pipe is dug up we can assess damage & provide estimate on water restoration. Water station information to follow shortly. Appreciate your patience.”
Man killed in hit and run crash in Prince George's County
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Prince George's County early Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
Morgan County sheriff investigates brawl at Berkeley Springs pool hall
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
