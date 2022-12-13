Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houstonians enjoy Christmas lights as the city ranks second worldwide
HOUSTON - A recent survey ranked the top cities worldwide for the best Christmas light displays and Houston nearly topped the list. Premier Inn analyzed Instagram hashtags and Google search data to nail down the top Christmas light hotspots around the world. Houston ranked second on the list, only to...
fox26houston.com
Color Factory Houston brings visually stunning experience with Winter Colorland exhibit
HOUSTON - The powerful expression colors have can often go overlooked and yet, Color Factory Houston managed to bring beauty in a seemingly simple way with its Winter Colorland exhibit. 2022 Holiday Season: Houston-area charities you can donate to | When should you buy online orders, and send gifts in...
fox26houston.com
Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive
HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
fox26houston.com
Celebrity designer Jimmy the Jeweler gave away more that $10K in toys, gifts to Houston families
HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houston families got to enjoy Christmas early, and it's all thanks to the iceman! No, not Frosty the Snowman. It was thanks to Jimmy Phan, also known as, Celebrity Designer, Jimmy the Jeweler!. It was an iced-out Christmas as Phan gave out more than $10,000 worth...
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey
HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
fox26houston.com
Mostly cloudy, dry Sunday evening in the 50s
This week's forecast is still on track to start off wet and end cold, VERY COLD. Showers start spreading from the coast towards downtown Houston early Monday and continue for most of the day. The middle of the week looks cool and dry with the strong Arctic Front arriving Thursday afternoon. A widespread Hard Freeze (temperatures below 25 degrees) hits southeast Texas Friday morning and possibly Saturday morning. Christmas Day could start below freezing but will warm up to the mid-40s in the afternoon.
fox26houston.com
Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise
HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
fox26houston.com
Houston Fire Chief shares tips on staying safe this holidays
A local Houston woman was recognized after saving her family and neighbors from a bad apartment fire back in November. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports on how to stay safe during the holidays.
fox26houston.com
Partly cloudy, chilly Saturday evening in the 50s
The rest of the weekend looks cold but overall pleasant for southeast Texas. A coastal low will bring showers and isolated heavy downpours for Houston and surrounding areas on Monday. The arctic cold front is still on track to bring widespread, prolonged freezing temperatures starting on Thursday night. Now is a good time to start preparing for these cold days and nights.
fox26houston.com
More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition
HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
fox26houston.com
Woman shot in the street near Montrose-area bar
HOUSTON - A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the street near a bar in the Montrose area, Houston police say. Police say a man she was seen arguing with prior to the shooting is considered a person of interest, and they would like to speak with him.
fox26houston.com
Houston police expand PEACE program helping officers manage stress, de-escalate emergencies
HOUSTON - A pilot program designed to help Houston police manage their stress before it has a chance to affect emergency situations is now expanding. Born out of the nationwide movement to 'reform' police departments, after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis Police, the people behind HPD's PEACE (Police Enlightenment and Collective Education) believe the department can be improved by putting officers in the best frame of mind to protect and serve.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston
HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
fox26houston.com
Calls for change at deadly intersection
A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
fox26houston.com
ERCOT "monitoring the forecast closely"; Arctic blast of cold air expected in Houston
HOUSTON - Many people across the Houston area are already starting to prepare for a deep winter freeze expected late next week. Although it’s still about a week away, forecasters predict an Arctic blast of cold air to surge into Texas. Temperatures in the Houston area could hover around 20-25 degrees.
fox26houston.com
SILVER ALERT issued for man, 83, last seen in Spring
SPRING, Texas - Authorities have issued a SILVER ALERT for a man last seen in northwest Harris County Saturday evening. According to the Harris Co. Pct 4 Constables Office, Severo Hinojosa Jr., 83, was reportedly last seen in the 24900 block of Butter Wick Dr. in Spring, Texas. Mr. Hinojosa...
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
Comments / 0