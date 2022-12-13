ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houstonians enjoy Christmas lights as the city ranks second worldwide

HOUSTON - A recent survey ranked the top cities worldwide for the best Christmas light displays and Houston nearly topped the list. Premier Inn analyzed Instagram hashtags and Google search data to nail down the top Christmas light hotspots around the world. Houston ranked second on the list, only to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive

HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey

HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mostly cloudy, dry Sunday evening in the 50s

This week's forecast is still on track to start off wet and end cold, VERY COLD. Showers start spreading from the coast towards downtown Houston early Monday and continue for most of the day. The middle of the week looks cool and dry with the strong Arctic Front arriving Thursday afternoon. A widespread Hard Freeze (temperatures below 25 degrees) hits southeast Texas Friday morning and possibly Saturday morning. Christmas Day could start below freezing but will warm up to the mid-40s in the afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise

HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Partly cloudy, chilly Saturday evening in the 50s

The rest of the weekend looks cold but overall pleasant for southeast Texas. A coastal low will bring showers and isolated heavy downpours for Houston and surrounding areas on Monday. The arctic cold front is still on track to bring widespread, prolonged freezing temperatures starting on Thursday night. Now is a good time to start preparing for these cold days and nights.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition

HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot in the street near Montrose-area bar

HOUSTON - A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the street near a bar in the Montrose area, Houston police say. Police say a man she was seen arguing with prior to the shooting is considered a person of interest, and they would like to speak with him.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police expand PEACE program helping officers manage stress, de-escalate emergencies

HOUSTON - A pilot program designed to help Houston police manage their stress before it has a chance to affect emergency situations is now expanding. Born out of the nationwide movement to 'reform' police departments, after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis Police, the people behind HPD's PEACE (Police Enlightenment and Collective Education) believe the department can be improved by putting officers in the best frame of mind to protect and serve.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Calls for change at deadly intersection

A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
fox26houston.com

SILVER ALERT issued for man, 83, last seen in Spring

SPRING, Texas - Authorities have issued a SILVER ALERT for a man last seen in northwest Harris County Saturday evening. According to the Harris Co. Pct 4 Constables Office, Severo Hinojosa Jr., 83, was reportedly last seen in the 24900 block of Butter Wick Dr. in Spring, Texas. Mr. Hinojosa...
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

