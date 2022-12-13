ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Holland company making 'going green' more affordable

Holland company making ‘going green’ more affordable. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. ‘Light up darkness’: GR celebrates Hanukkah with …. Sunday night is the first night of Hanukkah, and Grand Rapids celebrated with a menorah lighting downtown with a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Winter Break Fun Guide

Winter Break is here and there is so much fun and affordable events taking place! See below for a list of fun activities taking place!. There are a lot of fun Christmas themed events that your friends and family can enjoy at LMCU Ball park!. Christmas Lite Show. The Christmas...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Ottawa Co. leaders worry about attracting, retaining talent with incoming ‘Ottawa Impact’ majority

Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra are preparing for a new term on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unlike any other. The two incumbent members will soon be joined and far outnumbered by a slate of commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee. The political organization has spent recent years vetting candidates who back their policies to, among others, eliminate “divisive” diversity teachings and any governmental involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan State Park to Temporarily Close This Spring and Summer

You may have to adjust your camping and beach-going plans for summer of 2023... Muskegon's P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Temporarily Closing for Renovations. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will be temporarily closed in spring and summer 2023 while it undergoes renovations. P.J....
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

Open Letter To Kalamazoo: What Do We Do On Pitcher St. Now?

Dear Kalamazoo, it seems to me that there is a huge issue when it comes to making new paint lines and driving rules after we move on from driver's training. This may be a larger issue that should be directed towards the state, but it seems to me like everyone and their mom are completely confused as to what you're supposed to do now when you turn onto Pitcher St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The issue is the new paint job Pitcher Street recently received and what now appears to be the one-lane road. Or maybe it's two, nobody has any idea.
KALAMAZOO, MI

