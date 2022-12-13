Read full article on original website
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
Holland company making 'going green' more affordable
Holland company making ‘going green’ more affordable. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. ‘Light up darkness’: GR celebrates Hanukkah with …. Sunday night is the first night of Hanukkah, and Grand Rapids celebrated with a menorah lighting downtown with a...
Winter Break Fun Guide
Winter Break is here and there is so much fun and affordable events taking place! See below for a list of fun activities taking place!. There are a lot of fun Christmas themed events that your friends and family can enjoy at LMCU Ball park!. Christmas Lite Show. The Christmas...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan is in urgent need of help
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan is in urgent need of help. The organization is asking for toys for all of the kids spending their holidays away from home this year. The rise of RSV, flu and COVID in West Michigan is not only...
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Downtown Grand Rapids Riverwalk to Reopen After Renovations
A riverwalk downtown Grand Rapids along the Grand River has been closed due to disrepair - but that's about to change!. According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the riverwalk renovation project is one of 16 that the City unveiled in its annual update to City Commission. Improvements include:
Ottawa Co. leaders worry about attracting, retaining talent with incoming ‘Ottawa Impact’ majority
Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra are preparing for a new term on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unlike any other. The two incumbent members will soon be joined and far outnumbered by a slate of commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee. The political organization has spent recent years vetting candidates who back their policies to, among others, eliminate “divisive” diversity teachings and any governmental involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
44 new businesses opened in Grand Rapids in 2022
Inflation and talks of a recession forced some businesses to close in 2022, but it didn't keep others from starting new ventures in Grand Rapids.
Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
West Michigan State Park to Temporarily Close This Spring and Summer
You may have to adjust your camping and beach-going plans for summer of 2023... Muskegon's P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Temporarily Closing for Renovations. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will be temporarily closed in spring and summer 2023 while it undergoes renovations. P.J....
Open Letter To Kalamazoo: What Do We Do On Pitcher St. Now?
Dear Kalamazoo, it seems to me that there is a huge issue when it comes to making new paint lines and driving rules after we move on from driver's training. This may be a larger issue that should be directed towards the state, but it seems to me like everyone and their mom are completely confused as to what you're supposed to do now when you turn onto Pitcher St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The issue is the new paint job Pitcher Street recently received and what now appears to be the one-lane road. Or maybe it's two, nobody has any idea.
GRPD: 14-year-old shot in the back on city's SE side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that has left a 14-year-old injured Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Kalamazoo Ave SE and Adams Street SE. Police say they are unaware of what led to the shooting, but...
Crane removal will cause 4-day road closure in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eleanor Street will be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street for the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County justice facility, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The stretch of Elanor Street will be closed from Tuesday, Dec....
