‘Christmas Lights and Sights’: Lights for the elderly in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is hosting a ‘Christmas Lights and Sights’ event for residents who are age 55 and older. The tour will go through New Bern and show off all of the lights and decorations. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. The event takes place next Tuesday and Thursday. “This […]
First-ever air and drone show sign of big things to come to Washington, Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wright Brothers took flight for the very first time on the Outer Banks 119 years ago Saturday. On the anniversary of that flight, a unique event was held at the Washington Warren Airport. The airport’s first-ever Washington-Warren Air & Drone Show honored the flying accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and […]
Winterville pet grooming service has tails waggin’ with unique name, great service
WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — With 10 years of dog grooming experience at other pet service businesses, Meghan Morris decided it was time she opened her own grooming business. With the help of her business manager, Nicholas Kowalski, she is now able to get creative with her talents. “I’m pretty much the one that does all […]
ECU announces new appointee to Division of Student Affairs
GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a competitive national search, a North Carolina native with more than 22 years of experience working with university students has been named Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at East Carolina University by Chancellor Philip G. Rogers. Dr. Brandon A. Frye, who currently serves as vice president for student affairs at Stephen […]
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
First African-American elected to Onslow County Board of Commissioners passes away
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first African-American voted to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners passed away on Friday. Onslow County Government posted on its Facebook page that Ernest “Ernie” Wright, died at age 69. He was on the board of commissioners from 1992-2000. He was first elected by the board to serve as vice […]
Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
Lenoir County man arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office continued its “Operation Restore Lenoir” with the arrest of a La Grange man on drug charges on Friday. Jarrett Heith Shaw was arrested by deputies after a search warrant at Shaw’s Kennedy Home Road home. Members of the LCSO’s narcotics unit and the Kinston Police Department’s […]
Havelock 19-year-old wanted in robbery turns himself in
HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) — Havelock police were looking for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in an armed robbery. Sevon Jamiem Godette of Havelock was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was wanted after police said he took part in a robbery at Woodfield Cove Apartments. Police report Godette […]
New Bern Civic Theatre announces 2023 schedule
NEW BERN, N.C. – New Bern Civic Theatre is setting the stage for provocative conversations about inclusivity, individualism, and the joy of being “kooky” with its 2023 Season of plays and musicals. The eight-show season begins in February with a musical about the life of Billie Holiday and ends in November with the “Spooktacular” Addams […]
