Dodge County, NE

WOWT

Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
CASS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting

Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
WOWT

Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
LAUREL, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Washington Co. highway superintendent fired

An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha. Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow chances through the Thursday...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE

