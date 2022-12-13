ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN

Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game

Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
NESN

Bill Belichick Has Puzzling Response To Mac Jones Outburst Question

TUCSON, Ariz. — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spoke at length this week about Mac Jones’ recent penchant for in-game F-bombs. Bill Belichick had no interest in doing the same. The Patriots head coach shot down a series of questions Friday about his quarterback’s displays of emotion, saying...
NESN

Do Patriots Have Case Blaming Refs For Unimaginable Ending?

New England Patriots fans may have a bone to pick with referee Ron Tolbert after his unbelievable ruling Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in one of the worst losses a playoff-hopeful could imagine. The 30-24 verdict left fans shocked, but was preceded by another moment that left people shaking their heads in disbelief.
NESN

Jakobi Meyers Explains What Went Wrong On Devastating Final Play

LAS VEGAS — When reporters entered a dead-silent Patriots locker room at Allegiant Stadium, Jakobi Meyers was hunched over at his stall, still wearing his grass-stained No. 16 jersey. After a few minutes, New England’s best wide receiver removed his shoulder pads, turned toward the assembled media and, eyes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish

The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
NESN

Crazy Patriots-Raiders Finish Overshadowed Awful Mac Jones Game

LAS VEGAS — Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders thriller will be remembered for its astonishing finish, and rightfully so. Just two previous games in NFL history had ended on a walk-off, game-winning fumble recovery for a touchdown — one in 1960, one in 1978 — and neither of those featured multiple baffling laterals when a simple tackle would have forced overtime. What transpired in those closing seconds at Allegiant Stadium was literally unprecedented.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

NFL Twitter Buries Mac Jones For Tackle Attempt On Chandler Jones

An unbelievably ugly end to the Patriots-Raiders game will not be forgotten anytime soon. With the game tied at 24-24 with just seconds left, all New England needed to do was take a knee to head to overtime. Instead, the Patriots decided to hand the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who then lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers before the receiver’s errant pass to quarterback Mac Jones was caught by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones. Chandler Jones returned it to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown, giving the Raiders a 30-24 victory.
NESN

Ex-Patriot Praises Jakobi Meyers For Accountability After Blunder

Jakobi Meyers made the biggest mistake of his NFL career Sunday in Las Vegas. But the Patriots receiver owned it in a way many other players would not have. After New England’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, a teary-eyed Meyers stood at his locker and fielded a series of questions about his role in the game’s final sequence: an ill-advised, multi-lateral play that resulted in a game-winning defensive touchdown for Vegas linebacker Chandler Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

NFL Week 16 Odds: NFL Gets Set To Take Over Christmas Weekend

The NFL will try to take over Christmas in a big way with Week 16 of the 2022 season. There will be football everywhere you look as you get set to celebrate the holiday this week, with the typical Thursday and Monday night games sandwiching a full weekend slate that mostly goes down Saturday — not Sunday — on Christmas Eve day. There are 11 Saturday games in what’s more or less the typical Sunday schedule. The true indicator of it being the “main day,” of course, is there will be “NFL Red Zone” on Saturday this week.
NESN

Titans Pull Off Crazy Interception Against Justin Herbert, Chargers

The Titans defense pulled off one of the better plays Sunday had to offer. Tennessee battled the Los Angeles Chargers, with each team’s playoff hopes having a lot riding on this matchup. With 12 seconds to go in the first half, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was looking to make a play to give his team a lead, but was instead left walking back to the sideline.
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers

The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Robert Saleh Felt Jets QB Zach Wilson Performed Vs. Lions

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was back behind center Sunday against the Detroit Lions after three straight weeks of being inactive with Mike White starting. Wilson, who was elevated to second string this week before White was ruled out with a ribs injury, last started against the New England Patriots in Week 11. Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck an optimistic tone following New York’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions when asked about the play of Wilson.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

How Dolphins, Ravens Losses Impact Patriots’ Playoff Picture

The Buffalo Bills inched closer to clinching an AFC East crown Saturday night, but in the process, they also improved the New England Patriots playoff picture. The Bills earned a 32-29 win in the final seconds over the Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium, which puts Miami in New England’s sights.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Matt Ryan On Wrong Side Of Yet Another Epic Comeback

For Matt Ryan, being a part of a 28-3 collapse by the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will always be a stain on his résumé. And Saturday, the veteran quarterback was on the wrong side of yet another epic comeback, which in all likelihood will stick with Ryan for the rest of his career and beyond as well.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Patriots Activate Christian Barmore, Put Starting Offensive Lineman On IR

While the New England Patriots are dealing with several injuries, they will get one key defensive reinforcement back when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the path for him to suit up for the first time since a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Barmore missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.
NESN

