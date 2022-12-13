Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
Bill Belichick Has Puzzling Response To Mac Jones Outburst Question
TUCSON, Ariz. — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spoke at length this week about Mac Jones’ recent penchant for in-game F-bombs. Bill Belichick had no interest in doing the same. The Patriots head coach shot down a series of questions Friday about his quarterback’s displays of emotion, saying...
Do Patriots Have Case Blaming Refs For Unimaginable Ending?
New England Patriots fans may have a bone to pick with referee Ron Tolbert after his unbelievable ruling Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in one of the worst losses a playoff-hopeful could imagine. The 30-24 verdict left fans shocked, but was preceded by another moment that left people shaking their heads in disbelief.
Jakobi Meyers Explains What Went Wrong On Devastating Final Play
LAS VEGAS — When reporters entered a dead-silent Patriots locker room at Allegiant Stadium, Jakobi Meyers was hunched over at his stall, still wearing his grass-stained No. 16 jersey. After a few minutes, New England’s best wide receiver removed his shoulder pads, turned toward the assembled media and, eyes...
Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish
The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
NESN
Crazy Patriots-Raiders Finish Overshadowed Awful Mac Jones Game
LAS VEGAS — Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders thriller will be remembered for its astonishing finish, and rightfully so. Just two previous games in NFL history had ended on a walk-off, game-winning fumble recovery for a touchdown — one in 1960, one in 1978 — and neither of those featured multiple baffling laterals when a simple tackle would have forced overtime. What transpired in those closing seconds at Allegiant Stadium was literally unprecedented.
Were Patriots Screwed By Refs On Tyquan Thornton Incompletion?
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating. Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac...
NFL Twitter Buries Mac Jones For Tackle Attempt On Chandler Jones
An unbelievably ugly end to the Patriots-Raiders game will not be forgotten anytime soon. With the game tied at 24-24 with just seconds left, all New England needed to do was take a knee to head to overtime. Instead, the Patriots decided to hand the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who then lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers before the receiver’s errant pass to quarterback Mac Jones was caught by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones. Chandler Jones returned it to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown, giving the Raiders a 30-24 victory.
Ex-Patriot Praises Jakobi Meyers For Accountability After Blunder
Jakobi Meyers made the biggest mistake of his NFL career Sunday in Las Vegas. But the Patriots receiver owned it in a way many other players would not have. After New England’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, a teary-eyed Meyers stood at his locker and fielded a series of questions about his role in the game’s final sequence: an ill-advised, multi-lateral play that resulted in a game-winning defensive touchdown for Vegas linebacker Chandler Jones.
Josh McDaniels Reacts To ‘Most Insane Ending’ After Patriots-Raiders
Josh McDaniels, like so many others who watched the unspeakable conclusion to Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, couldn’t have ever pictured an NFL contest ending in such a manner. “I mean, this is football, the ball bounces crazy ways,” McDaniels told reporters...
Are You Kidding Me?! Mind-Blowing Final Play Costs Patriots In Unspeakable Loss
If you thought the “Miami Miracle” was bad, the New England Patriots blew that stupidity out of the water on the final play of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. With 10 seconds remaining in a 24-all tie game, Patriots running back Rhamondre...
NFL Week 16 Odds: NFL Gets Set To Take Over Christmas Weekend
The NFL will try to take over Christmas in a big way with Week 16 of the 2022 season. There will be football everywhere you look as you get set to celebrate the holiday this week, with the typical Thursday and Monday night games sandwiching a full weekend slate that mostly goes down Saturday — not Sunday — on Christmas Eve day. There are 11 Saturday games in what’s more or less the typical Sunday schedule. The true indicator of it being the “main day,” of course, is there will be “NFL Red Zone” on Saturday this week.
Titans Pull Off Crazy Interception Against Justin Herbert, Chargers
The Titans defense pulled off one of the better plays Sunday had to offer. Tennessee battled the Los Angeles Chargers, with each team’s playoff hopes having a lot riding on this matchup. With 12 seconds to go in the first half, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was looking to make a play to give his team a lead, but was instead left walking back to the sideline.
Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers
The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
How Robert Saleh Felt Jets QB Zach Wilson Performed Vs. Lions
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was back behind center Sunday against the Detroit Lions after three straight weeks of being inactive with Mike White starting. Wilson, who was elevated to second string this week before White was ruled out with a ribs injury, last started against the New England Patriots in Week 11. Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck an optimistic tone following New York’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions when asked about the play of Wilson.
How Dolphins, Ravens Losses Impact Patriots’ Playoff Picture
The Buffalo Bills inched closer to clinching an AFC East crown Saturday night, but in the process, they also improved the New England Patriots playoff picture. The Bills earned a 32-29 win in the final seconds over the Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium, which puts Miami in New England’s sights.
Matt Ryan On Wrong Side Of Yet Another Epic Comeback
For Matt Ryan, being a part of a 28-3 collapse by the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will always be a stain on his résumé. And Saturday, the veteran quarterback was on the wrong side of yet another epic comeback, which in all likelihood will stick with Ryan for the rest of his career and beyond as well.
Patriots Activate Christian Barmore, Put Starting Offensive Lineman On IR
While the New England Patriots are dealing with several injuries, they will get one key defensive reinforcement back when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the path for him to suit up for the first time since a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Barmore missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0