Oklahoma State

Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school

An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
Miss America 2023: Meet Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

Miss America 2023 has been crowned and she’s Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke. The Miss America pageant was held Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, People magazine reported. She is the organization’s 95th winner, USA Today reported. Stanke is a nuclear engineering student who attends the...
