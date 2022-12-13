Read full article on original website
Ivey awards CSBG funds to agencies assisting with poverty
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million in Community Services Block Grants (CSBG) funds to agencies assisting low-income residents in an effort to alleviate poverty. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Ivey said in an announcement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Arctic front headed for Alabama this week, temperatures expected to be freezing
Alabama is in for extremely cold weather this week as an arctic front will begin on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures. Snow is not expected but much of Alabama will have temperatures falling into the 20s and lower during the nights, with winds blowing 25-35 mph on Friday. The intensely cold...
