Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million in Community Services Block Grants (CSBG) funds to agencies assisting low-income residents in an effort to alleviate poverty. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Ivey said in an announcement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO