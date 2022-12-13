ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagener, SC

Man charged with murder in case of missing Wagener woman Krystal Channel Anderson

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYxTB_0jhW3mHB00

A Columbia man has been charged with murder in the case of a missing Wagener woman.

Tony Lee Berry, 48, of Columbia, was charged with murder Tuesday in the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Berry was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the case in October.

Anderson has been missing for four months. She is the mother of four and was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener.

Anderson's family reported her missing Aug. 23 after she did not post on social media or answer calls.

Since the start of the investigation, police said they believed Anderson was in the company of Berry at the residence.

Police said early in the investigation that Berry was also listed as missing but he was arrested after police determined a probable cause.

Berry is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.

Police said the community’s help is important. Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811 or submit an anonymous tip at Midlands CrimeStoppers at 800-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime, the release said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar

HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Search for suspect after woman found dead in Sumter County

CLARENDON COUNTY, (WOLO) – Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in her home, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident. Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18. When...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Second suspect wanted for Burke County murder arrested

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. Kelly was the...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
SUMTER, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
173
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy