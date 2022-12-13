Read full article on original website
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence BillAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Incoming Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mets free-agent pitcher destined for West Coast? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (2:16 p.m.): Seth Lugo has signed with the San Diego Padres, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Read more about that here. Seth Lugo could end up pretty far away. The free-agent pitcher is in high demand. The right-hander served a relief role for the New York Mets this year, but is getting looks as a starter as well - a role that he prefers.
Mets looking to trade pair of high-priced veterans, report says
Billy Eppler isn’t done wheeling and dealing. The New York Mets general manager is looking for an offseason trade partner or two, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, the Mets are looking to move high-priced veterans Carlos Carrasco and...
Patrick School still searching for its first reward
Palm trees and 76 degrees under a clear blue sky are nice. A win would be better. This weekend, the Patrick School boys basketball team lost its fifth straight game to open the 2022-23 season, 61-53 to The Rock Academy of Gainesville, Fla. at the 49th Annual City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers a 250-mile trek for the ‘host’ Lions.
Mets reliever signs with NL contender
Say goodbye to Seth Lugo. The former New York Mets pitcher is heading to the West Coast. Lugo signed a two-year deal “just north” of $15 million with the San Diego Padres on Monday, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Bishop from N.J. ripped off parishioner, businessman, feds say
A Brooklyn bishop who lives in New Jersey stole money from a parishioner and a businessman, federal prosecutors allege. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, is charged with wire fraud, making false statements and extortion, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday.
Mets should have real concerns about Kodai Senga, MLB insider says
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been diligent about adding starting pitching this offseason. He’s been busy, signing Justin Verlander (two years, $86.67 million), Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million) and Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million) to upgrade the starting rotation. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
‘Dancing With The Stars Live’ 2023: How to get last-minute tickets
The “Dancing With The Stars” cast is ditching the ballroom and hitting the live stage in the new year. The “Dancing With The Stars” cast will stop in multiple states across the U.S., including New Jersey, beginning on Jan. 6 and ending March 12. “Dancing With...
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Hudson County sheriff’s officers round up 27 in Operation Jingle Bells
More than two dozen people facing charges that range from sexual assault to drug possession may be spending Christmas in jail, courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Jingle Bells.”. Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari announced the arrest 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep...
Cannabis insiders to kick off 2023 with business mixer in Jersey City. Here’s how to get tickets.
The New Jersey commission overseeing cannabis on Friday announced New Jersey had surpassed $100 million in recreational weed sales from July to September — nearly doubling what it had sold in the previous three months since the market opened. The growth trend is expected to continue as the market...
Wrestling: Delbarton’s Ruiz will face different, ‘challenging’ road in senior season
Simon Ruiz made it look easy in his junior season. He took the 157-pound state championship in Atlantic City as part of a 28-1 campaign, even mauling Morris County competition at 165 in several matches. His road to another title in 2023 however will start with an obstacle. Shortly after...
Students at N.J. school to be searched for weapons after seizure of 3 guns
Students entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson were searched on Monday under a new policy that follows a brawl on Friday in which three people were arrested with guns at the school. The school had a delayed opening as students lined up to be searched with electronic wands....
N.J. Symphony soars with Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at striking holiday show | Review
In the world of classic music, the holidays all but spell Handel’s “Messiah.”. And so the the 280-year oratorio emerged again this past weekend, with the New Jersey Symphony performing the piece in Princeton and Newark.
The best pasteles in Jersey City aren’t found in a store. They come from this crossing guard’s kitchen. | Calavia-Robertson
By day, Milagros Matos is a dedicated Jersey City school crossing guard. And by night, she’s a masterful Puerto Rican pasteles maker. But shhh! That’s only during the holidays when parents — who’ve known her for years — get to talking and news of her talent in the kitchen inevitably starts to spread.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
Jersey City councilman says he’ll fight summonses for striking parked car
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon — outspoken that a fellow councilmember should resign over her hit-and-run — plans to fight summonses he received accusing him of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report to police that he struck a parked car. The Downtown councilman was...
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Monday, Dec. 19
Northern Burlington (0-2) at Pennsauken (0-1), 5:15pm. Burlington Township (0-1) at Cinnaminson (2-0), 5:15pm. Westampton Tech (1-0) at Holy Cross Prep (0-1), 5:30pm. Middle Township (2-0) at Our Lady of Mercy (0-1), 5:30pm. Kingsway (0-2) at Vineland (0-2), 5:30pm. Mainland (2-0) at Absegami (2-0), 5:30pm. Pleasantville at Cape May Tech...
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
Devils’ injury report: Mackenzie Blackwood recalled from Utica stint, Akira Schmid sent down
After six weeks of dealing with an injured MCL, Mackenzie Blackwood is back in the Devils’ goalie tandem. The Devils announced on Monday that Blackwood was recalled from his conditioning stint in Utica and that he could possibly start in net against the Hurricanes or Panthers this week. Answering questions from reporters after Monday’s morning skate, Blackwood gushed about returning to the NHL level.
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, wounding 1, after reported assault, official says
An NJ Transit bus driver was charged with attempted murder after police said he pulled a handgun and fired at three teenagers who allegedly assaulted him outside of a bus Saturday night in Jersey City. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested after being treated at Jersey...
