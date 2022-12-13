ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Mets free-agent pitcher destined for West Coast? (UPDATE)

UPDATE (2:16 p.m.): Seth Lugo has signed with the San Diego Padres, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Read more about that here. Seth Lugo could end up pretty far away. The free-agent pitcher is in high demand. The right-hander served a relief role for the New York Mets this year, but is getting looks as a starter as well - a role that he prefers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Patrick School still searching for its first reward

Palm trees and 76 degrees under a clear blue sky are nice. A win would be better. This weekend, the Patrick School boys basketball team lost its fifth straight game to open the 2022-23 season, 61-53 to The Rock Academy of Gainesville, Fla. at the 49th Annual City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers a 250-mile trek for the ‘host’ Lions.
HILLSIDE, NJ
Mets reliever signs with NL contender

Say goodbye to Seth Lugo. The former New York Mets pitcher is heading to the West Coast. Lugo signed a two-year deal “just north” of $15 million with the San Diego Padres on Monday, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mets should have real concerns about Kodai Senga, MLB insider says

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been diligent about adding starting pitching this offseason. He’s been busy, signing Justin Verlander (two years, $86.67 million), Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million) and Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million) to upgrade the starting rotation. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Monday, Dec. 19

Northern Burlington (0-2) at Pennsauken (0-1), 5:15pm. Burlington Township (0-1) at Cinnaminson (2-0), 5:15pm. Westampton Tech (1-0) at Holy Cross Prep (0-1), 5:30pm. Middle Township (2-0) at Our Lady of Mercy (0-1), 5:30pm. Kingsway (0-2) at Vineland (0-2), 5:30pm. Mainland (2-0) at Absegami (2-0), 5:30pm. Pleasantville at Cape May Tech...
BURLINGTON, NJ
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Devils’ injury report: Mackenzie Blackwood recalled from Utica stint, Akira Schmid sent down

After six weeks of dealing with an injured MCL, Mackenzie Blackwood is back in the Devils’ goalie tandem. The Devils announced on Monday that Blackwood was recalled from his conditioning stint in Utica and that he could possibly start in net against the Hurricanes or Panthers this week. Answering questions from reporters after Monday’s morning skate, Blackwood gushed about returning to the NHL level.
NEWARK, NJ
