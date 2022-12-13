Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
OutLoud Sports Buffalo brings together LGBTQ+ community
BUFFALO, NY — OutLoud Sports Buffalo is a sports league organization that offers people who identify as LGBTQ+ a competitive outlet through sports. "It's not like we have a ton of gay bars and stuff around here, so it's kind of like a way to break up the monotony of the bar scene and meet new people. So I wanted that to be able to come to Buffalo," said Katie Jurkas, OutLoud Sports Buffalo General Manager.
WKBW-TV
Lake flakes will be slow to go into Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo saw one of its snowiest December 17th's on record yesterday with an official total of 10.2" of snowfall. The snowy salvos will be turned off for metro Buffalo today, and effectively for the city, this event is over. Lake effect snow warnings for Buffalo points north have been allowed to expire.
Fatal Shooting in Buffalo
A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
WKBW-TV
A free men's clothing giveaway is helping the community suit up for the holiday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From every measurement, every option and every color on the rack. "Now remember the shoes, we're going with the shoes right," said Dewitt Lee, Founder of St. Brian Clothiers. "So, we're thinking burgundy right?" The inaugural Suit Up for the Holidays Free men's Clothing Giveaway...
Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse
This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather. It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.
WKBW-TV
Breezy and chilly today with just a few flurries. Wild weather to end the week.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries today. Quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong storm arrives on Thursday with rain likely. Rain will change to snow on Friday with snow and strong winds for Saturday and Sunday!. MONDAY. MORNING: A few...
Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County
The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night. Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is […]
Funky Town Vintage is like taking a trip in a time machine
Funky Town Vintage in Williamsville features mid-century modern merchandise from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
WKBW-TV
Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect for parts of Western New York through early Monday
Lake Effect Snow Warning 7pm Friday through 1pm Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 8-16" of snow. Lake Effect Snow Warning 7pm Friday through 1pm Monday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties for 16-24" of snow, and Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties for 8-16". Lake effect will develop tonight...
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
stepoutbuffalo.com
No Other WNY Restaurant Does Holiday Decorations as Good as This
We’re in the midst of the holiday season which means by now you’ve probably seen your fair share of light displays and decorated houses around town, but what about restaurants? Sure a handful here and there will add some holiday decor or offer a festive drink, but trust us when we say nothing compares to this one restaurant in Buffalo.
AdWeek
Buffalo Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan Fired From WIVB After Making Sexist Comments on Podcast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan, who writes for the local CBS affiliate’s website along with two newspapers, has been fired after making sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 12 Murders
Police in Buffalo are asking for the public's help to solve these murders and to get justice for the twelve victims below. The longer a case is open, the more likely it is to remain unsolved. The families and loved ones of the victims deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. You could receive a reward for any information you may have.
WKBW-TV
Gas prices in WNY continue to drop ahead of the holiday, but not as quickly as the rest of the country
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lower demand and increased supply is driving gas prices down just as more people are expected to hit the road for the holidays. AAA of Western and Central New York reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.14, down 12 cents from a week ago, and more than 20 cents lower than this time last year.
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
nyspnews.com
Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI
On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
Police presence outside Erie County Court and Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo following two threats
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a large police presence outside Erie County Court in downtown Buffalo Friday morning after someone called in two threats. Officers had Delaware Avenue blocked off near West Eagle Street around 9:50 a.m. The Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that a threat...
Buffalo man who murdered twice sentenced 35-to-life
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office. Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the […]
