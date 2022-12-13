ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

OutLoud Sports Buffalo brings together LGBTQ+ community

BUFFALO, NY — OutLoud Sports Buffalo is a sports league organization that offers people who identify as LGBTQ+ a competitive outlet through sports. "It's not like we have a ton of gay bars and stuff around here, so it's kind of like a way to break up the monotony of the bar scene and meet new people. So I wanted that to be able to come to Buffalo," said Katie Jurkas, OutLoud Sports Buffalo General Manager.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Lake flakes will be slow to go into Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo saw one of its snowiest December 17th's on record yesterday with an official total of 10.2" of snowfall. The snowy salvos will be turned off for metro Buffalo today, and effectively for the city, this event is over. Lake effect snow warnings for Buffalo points north have been allowed to expire.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Fatal Shooting in Buffalo

A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse

This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather. It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County

The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night. Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

No Other WNY Restaurant Does Holiday Decorations as Good as This

We’re in the midst of the holiday season which means by now you’ve probably seen your fair share of light displays and decorated houses around town, but what about restaurants? Sure a handful here and there will add some holiday decor or offer a festive drink, but trust us when we say nothing compares to this one restaurant in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 12 Murders

Police in Buffalo are asking for the public's help to solve these murders and to get justice for the twelve victims below. The longer a case is open, the more likely it is to remain unsolved. The families and loved ones of the victims deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. You could receive a reward for any information you may have.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI

On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man who murdered twice sentenced 35-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office. Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the […]
