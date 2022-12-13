ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

PIX11

New Jersey residents prepare for nor’easter

WARREN, N.J. (PIX11) – This could be just what the doctor ordered. Dr. Paul Abend works in non-surgical orthopedics and pain management and says he gets a lot of patients this time of year who slip and fall on icy patches. “Yes, on days like today, yes,” said Abend. With slippery surfaces on sidewalks and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
natureworldnews.com

Multiple Weather Advisories Issued for New Jersey Counties, Officials Warn Dangerously Slippery Roads Thursday Night

Several weather advisories are in effect for counties in New Jersey. According to weather experts, Thursday night is expected to have extremely slippery roads. In advance of a coastal storm that is anticipated to hit New Jersey on Thursday and Friday, with light snow, strong winds, sleet, freezing rain, slick roads, and minor flooding, the first two winter weather advisories have been issued.
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Up to 3 inches of snow, wintry mix, ice, heavy rain in nasty 2-day storm

UPDATE: Winter weather advisories issued for 6 counties. Snow, ice, high winds in forecast. A nasty winter coastal storm expected to start Thursday and continue into Friday could bring up to 3 inches of snow and a wintry mix to northwest New Jersey and a coating of ice to portions of South Jersey, while much of the state is battered by heavy rain, strong winds and some nuisance flooding.
delawarepublic.org

Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning

Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
DELAWARE STATE
PIX11

Stretch of New Jersey Route 3 closed due to water main break

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — An overnight water main break closed a stretch of New Jersey’s Route 3 near the Meadowlands Sports Complex. As of just before 1 p.m., one of the four eastbound lanes remained closed near MetLife Stadium, according to 511NJ.org. All eastbound lanes had previously been closed following the break. Following the […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
