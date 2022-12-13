Read full article on original website
N.J. weather: Christmas week storm impacts could range from snow to sleet to rain
Just one day ago, computer guidance models appeared to be reaching a consensus that a blockbuster snowstorm could pose a threat to New Jersey and other parts of the the eastern United States just ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Now the models are swinging back and forth, and there...
Coastal storm brings snow, rain and wind to New Jersey
News 12 New Jersey crews were hard at work on Friday covering the aftereffects of a storm system that moved through the state Thursday evening into Friday afternoon.
Slow weather improvements Friday, as nor’easter exits NJ
As promised, Thursday was a downright disgusting day. Over 2 inches of rain in South Jersey. About 3 inches of snow in North Jersey. Wind gusts to 50 mph along the Jersey Shore. Friday will be better. But still inclement, as our nor'easter slowly departs to the northeast. Raindrops will...
N.J. weather: Latest rain, snow, ice, wind forecast as messy coastal storm moves closer
LATEST FORECAST UPDATE: Snow, ice, rain, winds up to 50 mph in messy winter storm. The strong coastal storm that will be arriving in New Jersey on Thursday had the potential to become a big snowstorm, but warm air being pushed in from the Atlantic Ocean will keep most of the precipitation as rain, forecasters said.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
STORM WATCH: Nasty wintry weather expected Thursday into Friday
New Jersey is expected to experience some nasty wintry weather Thursday into Friday.
Tracking a wintry mix tomorrow for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
This story originally appeared on 6abc. AccuWeather says we have another chilly day before tomorrow’s storm threatens to bring an icy mix for some during the morning commute. Today had a cold start and a chilly afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with a High of 41. For Thursday, a...
New Jersey residents prepare for nor’easter
WARREN, N.J. (PIX11) – This could be just what the doctor ordered. Dr. Paul Abend works in non-surgical orthopedics and pain management and says he gets a lot of patients this time of year who slip and fall on icy patches. “Yes, on days like today, yes,” said Abend. With slippery surfaces on sidewalks and […]
natureworldnews.com
Multiple Weather Advisories Issued for New Jersey Counties, Officials Warn Dangerously Slippery Roads Thursday Night
Several weather advisories are in effect for counties in New Jersey. According to weather experts, Thursday night is expected to have extremely slippery roads. In advance of a coastal storm that is anticipated to hit New Jersey on Thursday and Friday, with light snow, strong winds, sleet, freezing rain, slick roads, and minor flooding, the first two winter weather advisories have been issued.
STORM WATCH: Messy storm expected Thursday into Friday for New Jersey
New Jersey is expected to see a messy storm with some snow and rain Thursday into Friday.
N.J. weather: Up to 3 inches of snow, wintry mix, ice, heavy rain in nasty 2-day storm
UPDATE: Winter weather advisories issued for 6 counties. Snow, ice, high winds in forecast. A nasty winter coastal storm expected to start Thursday and continue into Friday could bring up to 3 inches of snow and a wintry mix to northwest New Jersey and a coating of ice to portions of South Jersey, while much of the state is battered by heavy rain, strong winds and some nuisance flooding.
delawarepublic.org
Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning
Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
Update: Most of central Pa. will see just rain, a touch of ice as winter storm passes through. Update: Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm. Update: Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
N.J. weather: Up to 5 inches of snow for parts of state in latest winter storm forecast
Snowfall total forecasts were increased Sunday morning for a winter storm that is now expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to northwestern New Jersey through Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the heaviest snow...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Look Up Tonight to Spot Spectacular Meteor Shower Visible Over New Jersey
It appears Mother Nature is giving New Jersey a nice night for viewing the Geminids meteor shower. Call me sentimental, but even at 47 years old I LOVE looking up for shooting stars. Meteor showers are so wonderous to me. Seeing one streak across the sky never gets old. Astronomers...
Stretch of New Jersey Route 3 closed due to water main break
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — An overnight water main break closed a stretch of New Jersey’s Route 3 near the Meadowlands Sports Complex. As of just before 1 p.m., one of the four eastbound lanes remained closed near MetLife Stadium, according to 511NJ.org. All eastbound lanes had previously been closed following the break. Following the […]
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
