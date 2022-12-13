ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

Tiburon police sergeant shoots self in police station

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

TIBURON, Calif. (KRON) — A Tiburon Police Department sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials.

A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner.

Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared statement to KRON4 on Tuesday stating, “We are extraordinarily sad to report the loss of Sgt. Sean Christopher. He was found deceased at the Tiburon Police Department with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Out of respect for the family and the investigation being led by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, we cannot make any additional comments at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P11DR_0jhW3VDi00
Sgt. Sean Christopher (Image courtesy LinkedIn)

Christopher was on duty and alone inside the police station’s locker room when the sound of a gunshot was heard at 12:45 p.m., according to the The Ark newspaper .

“We are a tight knit family. We are all still trying to process this tragedy,” Tiburon Police Chief Ryan Monaghan told KRON4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gPQF_0jhW3VDi00
Sgt. Sean Christopher (Image courtesy Tiburon Police Dept.)

One local resident told KRON4 that on Monday, “There was a huge motorcade along Tiburon Boulevard and a large law enforcement presence at the station.”

Christopher was promoted just six weeks ago from the rank of officer to sergeant. He was placed in charge of supervising night shift patrols.

TPD wrote on Instagram in October, “Join us in congratulating our two newest sergeant promotions. Sergeant Christopher will be the end of the week night shift supervisor.”

The sergeant lived in Novato and is survived by his wife and five children, according to The Ark. Christopher joined the Tiburon Police Department in 2019 and previously worked for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Retired Walnut Creek police sergeant speaks out on trauma

According to bluehelp.org, more first responders die by their own hand than in the line of duty.

If you, or someone you know, may need suicide prevention support, you can contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, by calling 800-273-8255. To learn more about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline click here .

Resources that law enforcement officers can call if they need help are listed below:

Copline 1-800-267-5463
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255
Cop 2 Cop 1-866-267-2267
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 75

Real Ist
5d ago

Thank you for your service in the communities you worked…Sincerest condolences to your family. RIP 🙏

Reply
13
Steve Woodhouse
5d ago

My brother 💙🙏🇺🇸 may you be at peace. For others I say… reach out we are all in this together…

Reply(1)
18
Stephanie Davidson
5d ago

my prayers are with his wife and 5 kids may he has some peace

Reply
21
 

KRON4 News

