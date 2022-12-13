ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
Havelock 19-year-old wanted in robbery turns himself in

HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) — Havelock police were looking for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in an armed robbery. Sevon Jamiem Godette of Havelock was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was wanted after police said he took part in a robbery at Woodfield Cove Apartments. Police report Godette […]
New Bern Civic Theatre announces 2023 schedule

NEW BERN, N.C. – New Bern Civic Theatre is setting the stage for provocative conversations about inclusivity, individualism, and the joy of being “kooky” with its 2023 Season of plays and musicals. The eight-show season begins in February with a musical about the life of Billie Holiday and ends in November with the “Spooktacular” Addams […]
Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
