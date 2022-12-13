National Weather Service Increases Projected Ice Totals For Potential Thursday Morning Winter Weather; First Pencil Prediction

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Blown Transformer Causes Power Outages in Olney; MCFRS Responds to Several Brush Fires
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to several brush fires in Olney on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A blown transformer has also caused power outages in parts of the area. Per Piringer, the brush fires on the 4200 block of Bar Harbor...
Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means it’s time for some ice and snow. Meteorologists are calling for rain and ice Thursday starting after 3 a.m. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1603065566239113216 Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
restonnow.com
Freezing rain possible overnight in the season’s first Winter Weather Advisory
Ice on tree branches in Reston (photo by Douglas H. Errett) Updated at 8:05 p.m. — Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow in response to the anticipated inclement weather. Earlier: Fairfax County may get its first serious taste of winter weather for the season overnight.
Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state
BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
mocoshow.com
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting 10pm Wednesday Night
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10pm Wednesday night until 1pm Thursday for all of Montgomery County. Per the National Weather Service: “Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute on.
Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions
BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
mymcmedia.org
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Wednesday Night to Thursday Afternoon
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 10 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. According to the NWS, freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of a glaze too around one tenth of an inch in portions of central, northeast and northern Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia. NWS says difficult travel conditions are possible which will likely impact morning commute on Thursday.
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
mocoshow.com
Update on Water Main Break in Germantown; Nearby Schools to Close Early
Clopper Rd at Mateny Rd in Germantown is currently closed due to a broken water main. WSSC released the following statement around 10am, “We are working as quickly as possible to minimize the impact of the Clopper Rd water main break. We know this is frustrating. We have been evaluating options on this stretch of pipe since the last break. At this moment, the focus is to make repairs and restore service.”
mocoshow.com
Water Service Restored to Residents Affected by Germantown Water Main Break
Water service has been restored to residents that were affected by Friday’s broken water main on Clopper Road in Germantown. WSSC crews worked overnight to repair the broken water pipe and crews are currently working on road restoration. WSSC advises that discolored water is common after water main repairs and advises residents to check out their flushing guidelines: https://wsscwater.com/discoloredwater.
mocoshow.com
Collision Involving Cement Truck and Six Other Vehicles Closes Colesville Rd on Saturday Afternoon
12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
fox5dc.com
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WTOP
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
mocoshow.com
Clopper Rd Water Main Repair Update
Clopper Rd at Mateny Rd in Germantown is currently closed due to a broken water main. WSSC tweeted the following update around 3pm: “cautiously digging b/c high pressure gas main very close to our pipe. Once pipe is dug up we can assess damage & provide estimate on water restoration. Water station information to follow shortly. Appreciate your patience.”
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Collision Involving Seven Vehicles on Saturday Afternoon
12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
mocoshow.com
Hulu Skewer House Nears Opening in Rockville Pike
Back in March, we let you know that Hulu Skewer House would be moving in to 1488-B Rockville Pike, the former location of Mi Rancho and On The Border before that, next to Yekta. The restaurant had its hearing with Alcohol Beverage Services for a beer, wine, and liquor license at 9:30am back on March 17, so final inspections appear to be the only thing left to go on the restaurant that’s nearing its opening (exact date not currently available).
echo-pilot.com
Update: Washington County Public Schools closed due to storm, others delayed
We knew it was going to happen sooner or later. Winter weather forecasts are leading to closings and cancellations in the Interstate 81 corridor. If your group or organization is canceling an event due to weather Thursday or Friday, let us know at news@herald-mail.com. Here's a list of closings we've...
mocoshow.com
Boston Market No Longer Opening New Rockville Location
Last January we reported that Boston Market would be opening a new Rockville Pike location, according to signage that was put up at the old Katsu Go location in Towne Plaza (the shopping center that’s home to Navy Federal Credit Union and PM Pediatrics) at 12238 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852. This morning we spoke with a klnb representative who told us that Boston Market signed a lease, but is pulling out of the space. The restaurant previously had a location just a couple miles away– on Randolph Road in Loehmann’s Plaza. That location closed back in February of 2019 and has since been replaced by Toosso.
mocoshow.com
Construction Begins at Old Sam’s Cafe Location in Rockville
In June we let you know that Lil’ Cakes & Creamery will be opening a new location at 844 Rockville Pike, the former site of Sam’s Cafe & Market, also known as Sam’s Hookah. Sam’s closed permanently at the end of March. Lil’ Cakes initially expected the new location to open in about 3-4 months, but it has taken a little longer than anticipated. Construction is now underway inside and we expect an opening in the first half of 2023.
Comments / 0