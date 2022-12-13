ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 15: Running Back rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
Remember back in the 2021 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders didn't score a SINGLE rushing touchdown? That seems like an unreal thing, but yes, it happened. And it absolutely sucked. Thankfully, this season is making us forget about that catastrophe. After all, Sanders is already up to 11 rushing scores in 13 weeks.

Talk about your big bounce back.

Sanders added another exclamation point to what has been one heck of a season for the talented runner. He tore through the division-rival Giants defense in Week 14 for 156 total yards and two touchdowns. He scored 28 half-PPR fantasy points in the effort — the third time this season he's scored 28 or more points. His best performance of the season came in Week 14, when he dropped 29.50 fantasy points on the Packers, thanks to 160 combined yards and two scores.

The Giants are pretty weak against the run, but Sanders will get an even juicier matchup in Week 15.

Sanders, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' potent offense will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 15. If you've followed the Bears and played any fantasy at all this season, you'll know that the Bears defense hasn't been able to stop the run this season. In fact, the Bears are considered the fourth-best fantasy matchup for RBs through 14 weeks.

Considering that Miles Sanders delivered a matchup-winning performance last week, you can imagine that fantasy managers are salivating at the idea of deploying their running back against Chicago in Week 15:

In fact, Sanders' fantasy managers now just have to hope that Hurts doesn't decide to hog all the rushing work and scoring to himself!

Here's the running back position — check out where Sanders and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 15:

